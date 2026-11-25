Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resumes leadership following reinstatement, acknowledging misconduct and addressing national security concerns amidst ongoing federal investigations.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the helm of the technology giant on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment for the semiconductor leader after a brief resignation triggered by personal scandals and political controversy. Speaking to employees at the Santa Clara headquarters in California, Huang acknowledged violating company codes and confirmed that allegations of external political pressure were incorrect.

Huang Addresses Misconduct and False Pressure Claims

Jensen Huang told staff during a one-hour all-hands meeting that claims by US President Donald Trump regarding board pressure were false. The Nvidia founder, who co-founded the firm three decades ago, stated he was undergoing therapy and admitted that breaches of the code of conduct were unacceptable. He apologized for the situation while disputing reports characterizing him as an abusive manager or someone operating above the law.

Also read Nvidia shares jump 31.5% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO after spy scandal resignation

Board Confidence in National Security and Governance

Nvidia issued a statement affirming that US government input convinced the board that reinstating Jensen Huang poses no national security risk. This conclusion was supported by President Donald Trump, who took credit for facilitating the return. However, the board faces scrutiny over its decision-making process, with experts questioning the governance implications of reinstating a CEO under active federal investigation.

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Political Fallout and Federal Investigation Risks

President Donald Trump expressed willingness to issue a pardon if necessary, though he believes it may not be required. He suggested the American government might take an equity stake in Nvidia, similar to Intel's structure. Jensen Huang now faces multiple probes from the FBI, the Justice Department, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A public Senate hearing is scheduled for December 3, where he will testify regarding potential foreign intelligence efforts.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook for Tech Sector

Nvidia shares closed 5.9 percent lower on Monday after an initial rally fueled by the reinstatement news lost momentum. Investors are weighing the political and governance risks against the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence market. While the surge briefly returned Nvidia to second place in global market value, the stock remains significantly below its October 6 peak. The broader tech sector saw gains, adding over 2.8 trillion dollars to the S&P 500, yet uncertainty persists regarding future regulatory and ethical challenges.