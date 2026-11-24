Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after his resignation following an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: An Nvidia sign is displayed at the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO after it was revealed that he had two extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after his resignation following an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

"We saw the shares in Nvidia jump by about 30% in early trading, so it's just been a remarkable thing to watch and remarkable to see how important that one company is to the overall tech story," said Joe Quartucci, one of the managing members at e3 Wealth. The broader market saw a lift as well. The S&P 500 climbed nearly 5%, while the NASDAQ Composite and NASDAQ 100 were both up over 6.5%.

"Nvidia is intertwined with so many different small-and mid- and even some of the large-scale companies in the United States that are purchasing their products, so it has huge ramifications all over the marketplace," he said. Adam Cobb, an associate professor of business, government and society at UT Austin, said Huang's return has real impacts for Austin, specifically the city's prominent tech sector.

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In the short term, he says Huang back at the helm could provide increased stability for employees, investors, and other shareholders.

"Austin's tech sector is really closely tied to the broader industry," explained Cobb. "So when a company like Nvidia, which is really influential, has this unsettling, it could have been felt here. That would show up in things like hiring, investor sentiment, maybe partnerships. And so a quick resolution does limit, I think, some of the downside risks or the chance of that adverse effect.

" However, he cautioned that the ongoing nature of the situation could create uncertainty for investors. "Heightened volatility is quite likely, and I think that is something that many shareholders would probably want to consider weighing as they think about Nvidia as a long-term investment," Cobb said. Quartucci drew a similar analysis, adding that Jensen's restored presence as the long-time leader of the company could ease some anxieties in the market.

" I don't know that the volatility is fully behind us," said Quartucci. "I have an idea that we might see more as more information comes forward, but it's impossible to know what we'll hear and what we'll find out. I think in the short term, the market's very happy that he's back just because he has such an intimate knowledge of what's going on.

" Beyond the immediate market reaction, Cobb said the controversy highlights a broader issue within Austin's technology economy: the influence wielded by a relatively small number of powerful corporations and their executives. "There is a larger story for Austin here too, which is to what extent the local technology ecosystem is really dependent on a handful of very large companies and thus, really dependent on the leaders in many cases of those companies," Cobb said.

Cobb said Huang could emerge from the controversy with even greater influence.

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"I think really, if anything, Huang comes out more powerful at the end of this than he did before. And that's a strange thing to say for someone that just went through this big kind of public scandal, but he basically now proves he's pretty indispensable," Cobb said. Nvidia's board of directors said the decision to reinstate Huang reportedly came after input from national security advisors.

"The Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," the company wrote in a In an interview with CNBC, President Donald Trump said he spoke "directly and indirectly" with Nvidia's board about reinstating Huang. However, as the board's investigation into the security risk of Huang's affair continues, Cobb said that Trump's personal involvement in the situation could further wound Nvidia's credibility.

"When the government kind of, or when the president, rather, personally lobbies a board as to who should run a company, and the same government is also assessing the national security question, it becomes really hard to tell whether the board decided on the merits," he said. Cobb says the board's reversal from their acceptance of Huang's resignation could have been motivated by a number of factors.

"We do know that there was a negative stock market reaction. We do know there was some kind of involvement directly from the president, maybe other governmental actors too. So, either the board reweighed the risks, or it gave way to outside pressure," he said. In a statement following the announcement, Huang said he looked forward to leading Nvidia with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment.

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