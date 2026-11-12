Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amidscandal

Nvidia board forces Jensen Huang to step down following admitted affair with alleged Chinese asset. Colette Kress takes interim role as Nvidia faces scrutiny.

Jensen Huang has officially resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. This decision follows his admission of an extramarital affair with an individual identified as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. The resignation marks the end of his more than three-decade tenure leading the technology giant into a dominant position in the artificial intelligence sector.

The Final Scandal Triggering Board Action

Nvidia executives cited reports of at least two additional alleged affairs with company employees as the immediate catalyst for this leadership change. Specifically, a report emerged detailing an affair with an employee who reported directly to Huang. This second incident provided the board with sufficient justification to remove him, as company policy prohibits romantic relationships with direct reports.

Also read Nvidia shares plunge 13% at open after CEO Jensen Huang resigns

The board determined that the situation had become untenable for all parties involved. While the first scandal involving the alleged Chinese intelligence asset was highly visible, the second affair regarding a direct subordinate offered a clear mechanism for the board to act without needing to fabricate further cause. Concerns also persisted regarding potential future scandals if more affairs were to come to light.

Colette Kress Assumes Interim Leadership Role

Colette Kress has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. Kress is a veteran industry executive who joined the company in 2013. Her long tenure ensures she possesses an intimate understanding of Nvidia's internal operations and corporate culture.

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Before joining Nvidia, Kress held significant leadership positions at Cisco Systems and Microsoft. She is widely regarded as a classic financial executive rather than a long-term visionary technology leader. The board selected her primarily to provide immediate stability and to prevent any new drama or scandals from disrupting the company during this turbulent period.

Her appointment signals a shift away from the celebrity CEO model that defined Nvidia under Huang. The company requires a leader who can manage the business rigorously without creating additional public relations crises. Kress represents a safe, experienced choice to maintain operational continuity during the transition.

Search for a Permanent Visionary Leader

Nvidia has immediately launched a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer to replace Jensen Huang. The board is looking for a candidate with exceptional technical prowess and a clear vision for the future of the artificial intelligence industry.

There is no obvious internal successor ready to assume the role. The board must find someone who can quickly learn the complexities of Nvidia's business while maintaining its market dominance. It remains unclear whether the new leader will come from within Nvidia or be hired from outside the organization.

Any new leader must also be capable of navigating intense scrutiny. The company has already endured significant embarrassment regarding its advocacy for China and the destination of its advanced chips. The next CEO must be able to manage these geopolitical concerns while driving innovation forward.

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Market Impact and Future Strategic Direction

Under interim leadership, Nvidia is expected to continue its current strategic direction. This includes advocating for closer collaboration with Chinese markets and expanding its product lines into central processing units. The company's strong ties to China remain critical to its future financial success and global supply chain strategies.

Competitors may view this leadership vacuum as a golden opportunity to gain market share. However, Nvidia's entrenched position in the hardware sector and its strong relationships with major technology clients provide a buffer against immediate competitive threats.

Jensen Huang will also face testimony before the United States Senate. He must answer serious questions regarding his advocacy for China and the export of Nvidia chips. This legal and political process is expected to drag on for several months, further complicating the company's current operating environment.

The board acted swiftly to protect the company's reputation and financial stability. By removing Huang, they aimed to stop the bleeding of public trust. Nvidia must now rely on the experience of Colette Kress to weather this storm and emerge stronger in the competitive AI hardware market.