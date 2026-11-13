Jensen Huang Resigns As Nvidia CEO Amid Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down following investigations into personal conduct and national security concerns, impacting global markets significantly.

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on Wednesday following an internal investigation into his extramarital affairs that triggered widespread market disruption and national security alarms. The departure of the tech industry's most prominent figure comes as the company faces scrutiny over his relationship with a woman linked to Chinese intelligence, a development that has erased $550 billion from Nvidia's market valuation in a matter of days.

The Core Details Of The Resignation

Nvidia announced that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board conducts its thorough review of the circumstances surrounding Huang's exit. This transition occurs at a critical moment for the artificial intelligence sector, which has relied heavily on Huang's vision and leadership to drive global technological advancement since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down amid alleged spy scandal

The scandal began to unfold publicly when reports emerged of an affair between Huang and Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. This revelation prompted the Nvidia board to initiate a formal internal investigation, shifting the focus from corporate strategy to personal conduct and potential breaches of security protocols. The board's decision to probe these allegations highlights the severity with which they view the intersection of personal behavior and corporate responsibility.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, The New York Times reported a second alleged affair involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Citing video evidence of the two being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a Nvidia conference in March, the report intensified the pressure on the company's leadership. Sources indicated that Huang admitted to the affair with Alice Huang on Sunday, apologizing to his family and employees in an email where he vowed to cooperate fully with the ongoing probe.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Republican Senator Tim Scott, chair of the Banking Committee, has summoned former CEO Jensen Huang to testify regarding his relationship with the alleged Chinese spy. In a statement released on Thursday, Scott emphasized that recent reports raise serious concerns about national security and the protection of sensitive US technology, asserting that the American people deserve answers. This legislative move underscores the political dimension of the scandal, which extends beyond corporate governance into the realm of international relations and defense.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had previously served as an informal adviser to Huang on artificial intelligence matters, offered a nuanced perspective on the resignation. While Trump initially stood by Huang throughout the scandal, he stated that whether Huang should have stepped down depended on the outcome of the espionage allegations. He suggested that if the woman involved was indeed a spy, resignation was warranted, but the situation might have been viewed differently otherwise. Trump also publicly praised former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential replacement, labeling him a legend.

Insiders close to the situation revealed that Huang's morale had plummeted significantly in the week leading up to his resignation. Bloomberg reported that the formerly meticulous leader appeared emotionally drained, using phrases such as 'whatever' and 'I don't care' when speaking with colleagues. Some who interacted with him recently described him as engaging in self-criticism, referring to himself in derogatory terms. This psychological toll reportedly affected his work habits, with response times to his executives lengthening considerably during this period.

Real-World Impact And What Comes Next

The immediate financial impact of the scandal has been profound, with Nvidia's market cap dropping by $550 billion. This valuation loss reflects investor anxiety regarding the stability of the AI industry and the potential for regulatory repercussions stemming from the national security fears raised by the affair. Huang's ties to Alice Huang initially attracted little attention from the board until the romantic nature of their relationship was confirmed, at which point the investigation began.

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The fallout has also prompted speculation about the future leadership of the world's most valuable company. With Huang stepping aside, the interim appointment of Colette Kress signals a temporary stabilization effort. Kress expressed deep belief in the company's future and gratitude for the resilience shown by employees during this difficult period. However, the announcement of a third alleged affair just hours after Huang's resignation with another unnamed Nvidia employee suggests that the internal climate remains volatile and uncertain.

A senior Trump official provided a grim forecast of the broader economic consequences, suggesting that the world economy could face severe disruptions. Huang's role as a key lobbyist against curbs on sales of advanced AI chips to China adds another layer of complexity to his departure. As the Senate prepares for Huang's testimony and the board continues its investigation, the tech industry faces uncharted waters, with global markets reacting to every new development in this high-stakes drama.