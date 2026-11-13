Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Affair and Espionage Allegations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned with immediate effect as Democrats press for answers on alleged affairs and a suspected Chinese intelligence link.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday as president, chief executive and a member of the board of the chipmaker, effective immediately. The abrupt exit comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress after sweeping victories in the midterm elections last week. Jensen Huang stepped down after reports of multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

The resignation raises national security questions because Nvidia plays a central role in the global artificial intelligence industry. Jensen Huang has a close relationship with President Donald Trump, whose administration has eased some restrictions on the company's sales of advanced chips to China. Democrats have signaled that they intend to pursue answers well beyond his departure from the company.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Nvidia Names Colette Kress Interim CEO After Huang Exit

Nvidia appointed longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board has begun searching for a permanent successor. The company announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned, effective immediately. Jensen Huang had led Nvidia for 33 years before his departure.

The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials had identified Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive with whom Jensen Huang developed a relationship, as a potential intelligence operative for Beijing. Alice Huang has no relation to Jensen Huang, according to the reporting.

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According to the Times, the alleged intelligence operation sought information about American AI technology and potentially aimed to influence Nvidia to advocate for greater Chinese access to advanced U.S. chips. Jensen Huang's exit followed reports that he had engaged in an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence reportedly identified as having been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security.

Affair Allegations and Nvidia Board Investigation

Jensen Huang acknowledged in an internal message to Nvidia staff on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The message was the first public acknowledgment of the affairs by the CEO before his resignation. The Times later reported on Wednesday that Jensen Huang also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare and one of his direct reports.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported on Thursday that Jensen Huang also had a third affair, this time with another Nvidia employee. Newsweek has not independently confirmed the reporting. The board of Nvidia said on Sunday that it had opened an independent investigation into the matter.

The Nvidia board said it had 'no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.' China has rejected the espionage allegations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and amounts to nothing but smears against China.

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Lawmakers Demand Answers From Trump Administration

Democrats argue that Jensen Huang's resignation does not end scrutiny of the matter, with Representative Joe Morelle calling it a wake-up call and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanding answers from Nvidia and the Trump administration. Morelle, a New York Democrat, said the resignation highlighted the critical position Huang held and its implications for national security and economic security. He told Newsweek on Thursday that Huang had admitted to more than one inappropriate relationship, so he believed Huang did what was appropriate given the circumstances.

Chuck Schumer wrote on X on Thursday that Congress must demand answers from Jensen Huang and others at Nvidia about how they may have put U.S. national security at risk. Schumer also asked whether government officials had been told not to investigate because of Trump's relationship with Jensen Huang. He further asked what Trump knew when he personally invited Jensen Huang aboard Air Force One.

Trump said on Monday that Jensen Huang had told him he absolutely had no idea that the person in question was a spy, and Trump said he believed him. There has been no public evidence establishing that Jensen Huang knowingly acted on behalf of Chinese interests, knew of Alice Huang's alleged intelligence connections, or altered his positions on U.S. export policy because of her.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said on Thursday that Jensen Huang's resignation did not eliminate the need for accountability. Newsweek reached out to Nvidia and the White House for comment on Thursday.