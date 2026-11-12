Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After Affair Raises Security Concerns

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO Thursday after an affair raised national security concerns. Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns, according to an Associated Press report datelined Hong Kong. The chipmaker named Colette Kress, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Huang had faced growing calls to resign after his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy came to light.

The trigger was a report that Huang had been having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. Late on Wednesday, media reports said Huang had also had an affair with an Nvidia employee who reports to him. The Associated Press could not independently confirm those reports.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Nvidia Leadership Change and Board Appointments

Colette Kress is now serving as interim CEO of Nvidia following Jensen Huang's resignation. The board of directors said on Thursday that it had also named its first-ever chairman, Harvey C. Jones, an entrepreneur and venture investor.

The board's announcement tied the leadership changes directly to the revelations about Huang's personal conduct and the national security questions they raised. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable companies and a leader in making the chips that power artificial intelligence, which makes the change in its top office significant for investors and customers alike.

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According to the reports, U.S. intelligence agencies discovered that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang and determined that she was feeding information directly to Beijing. The alleged spy is also known as Huang Le and was a top executive at Megaspeed, a company that prominently touts a partnership with Nvidia on its website. The report states that the two are not related. China has denied that it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang.

Megaspeed Responds to Export Control Scrutiny

Megaspeed International, headquartered in Singapore, said on Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws extremely seriously. In its first statement since the scandal broke, the company said it is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government.

The statement was signed by Megaspeed chairman and CEO Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan. Megaspeed said it has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, the agency that handles enforcement of national security restrictions on technology exports, and is ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority.

Megaspeed said it has hired a U.S. law firm to carry out a comprehensive census of its computer chips and to verify its export controls. The company said it welcomes appropriate government scrutiny. Last year, Megaspeed faced claims that it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December it said there was no evidence of such exports. Singapore has also said it is investigating such allegations.

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Financial Scrutiny and Next Steps for the Inquiry

Nvidia has said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The company said its inquiry would examine all available information.

Megaspeed's finances have also drawn attention alongside the national security questions. According to Singapore corporate records, its total assets rose roughly 90-fold from late 2023 to 2024, reaching almost US$3 billion.

Huang had lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China, and in January he won approval from President Donald Trump for certain chip sales to China. The pending Nvidia inquiry and Megaspeed's chip census will determine whether the company's export compliance holds up under U.S. government review.