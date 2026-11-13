Jensen Huang Resignation Shocks Nvidia and Asian Markets

Nvidia shares drop 4% following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO due to national security concerns. Asian markets show mixed results as investors assess the impact on the global AI industry and chip stocks.

Asian equities displayed mixed performance on Friday, November 13, 2026, as financial markets grappled with the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia. The announcement of his departure from the technology giant sent shockwaves through the global artificial intelligence sector, prompting investors to reassess the future trajectory of AI infrastructure development and semiconductor leadership.

Nvidia stock experienced a decline of more than 4% in U.S. trading, reflecting investor uncertainty regarding the company's strategic direction. Colette Kress, the company's longtime chief financial officer, has assumed the role of interim CEO, stepping in to manage operations during this transitional period. This leadership change comes amidst heightened scrutiny over national security implications.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Market Reactions and Stock Movements

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8% to close at 61,283.16, showing some resilience despite the global tech turbulence. Tokyo Electron, a major chip equipment maker, saw its shares increase by 1.5%, suggesting some optimism within the supply chain. However, memory maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 2.5%, and OpenAI investor SoftBank Group lost 5.2%, indicating broader concerns about the stability of the AI investment ecosystem.

In South Korea, the benchmark Kospi index declined 0.5% to 5,317.05. Samsung Electronics, one of the nation's most valuable corporations, fell 0.7%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix decreased by 2%. These movements highlight the interconnectedness of Asian tech hubs with Nvidia's performance and the broader sentiment surrounding artificial intelligence growth.

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Taiwan's Taiex index rose 1.7%, with leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., adding 0.9% to its value. This divergence suggests that some market participants view the leadership transition as a temporary disruption rather than a fundamental threat to the semiconductor industry's long-term prospects. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.9% to 23,786.48, while the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.2% to 3,663.71.

Reasons for Resignation and Security Concerns

The resignation of Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and served as the primary architect of its AI strategy, was triggered by revelations concerning his personal life. The announcement followed an investigation into his affair, which raised significant U.S. national security concerns. The government's interest stems from the critical nature of AI technology in national defense and economic competitiveness.

Industry observers had long noted that Huang was perceived as bigger than Nvidia itself, serving as the public face of the company's aggressive expansion in the AI hardware market. His departure has led to questions about whether the company can maintain its innovative momentum under interim leadership. The timing of the exit, immediately following a board meeting late Wednesday, underscores the urgency of the situation.

Global Economic Context and Oil Prices

Beyond the tech sector, broader market pressures were influenced by geopolitical tensions and energy costs. U.S. futures edged higher on Friday despite earlier losses on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite also declined 0.4% on Thursday.

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Stocks faced additional pressure from rising oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States did not need a deal with Iran. This comment, made on social media, emphasized that the U.S. had secured billions of dollars and control over strategic shipping lanes. Early Friday oil prices stabilized, with Brent crude edging down 0.1% to $95.70 a barrel, a significant increase from the roughly $72 per barrel level in late February before the Iran conflict began.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to 159.91 Japanese yen from 159.84 yen, while the euro traded at $1.1059, up from $1.1055. These currency fluctuations reflect the complex interplay between geopolitical stability, energy markets, and investor confidence in major economies. The mixed performance across Asian and U.S. markets indicates a cautious approach as investors wait for more clarity on Nvidia's new leadership structure and its impact on the global AI landscape.