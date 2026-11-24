Huang said he made “some terrible mistakes.”

It’s also not because of ‘tech bro’ culture.is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to staff during his first all-hands since returning to the company, while attempting to distance himself from the narrative that the White House and tech leaders helped him get his job back, according to— “completely untrue. ” He added, “Don’t think for a second politics played a role in the company.

Also read Inside Nvidia, Not Everyone Is Celebrating Jensen Huang’s Return

We are the most apolitical company,” Along with attempting to dismiss Trump’s involvement, Huang reportedly said he also didn’t return because he was a “tech bro” who was “above the law” or “above the code of conduct. ” He added that, “no story has been more tortured than this one in human history,”.

Instead, Huang said the Nvidia board “evaluated the entire situation,” while receiving assurance from the government that he posed no national security threat, according to thethat he worked with Vice President JD Vance and other officials to bring Huang back. A swath of tech leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and former White House AI czar David Sacks,, Trump said that the government “has no reason to believe” Huang’s return poses a risk to national security, adding that the US attorney general “does not possess evidence” that he engaged in “unlawful conduct.

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” Nvidia is still facing an investigation over its accounting practices,. The company is also carrying out its own internal investigation surrounding reports that Huang was the target of a Chinese spy plot. Huang is set to testify before Congress on December 1st to answer questions about national security concerns, andEven after all this, Huang reportedly said he “doesn’t believe in succession planning.

” He also acknowledged that he violated Nvidia’s code of conduct, adding that he is attending therapy daily,Google alternative Kagi launches an email service. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleJensen Huang deepfakes are the hot new AI slopWyze’s new window feeder records birds from a camera inside your home