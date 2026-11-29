Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO following White House lobbying, while S&P Global Reviews its AA credit rating citing governance and key-man risks.

Nvidia has officially reinstated Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer, ending an eleven-day leadership vacuum that began after he initially stepped down from the role. The board confirmed the reversal on November 23, marking a rapid pivot from its earlier decision to install Interim Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the top executive. This unexpected return comes just days after the company faced mounting pressure from external stakeholders and internal governance reviews.

The sudden decision to bring Huang back follows intense lobbying efforts by the Trump administration, which argued that the AI chipmaker's leader was essential for American competitiveness. President Donald Trump stated in a November 23 interview that he personally persuaded the board to reverse its course, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining stability in the semiconductor sector. Vice President J.D. Vance also reportedly played a significant role in the weekend negotiations that pressured the board to reconsider its succession plan.

Also read Trump speaking at Nvidia chipmaker after pushing for CEO Huang's return

S&P Global Ratings has placed Nvidia's AA credit rating under review for a possible downgrade, citing concerns over the board's independence following the leadership U-turn. The rating agency highlighted the significant key-man risk associated with Huang's central role, noting that the quick reversal of the leadership decision raises questions about the board's autonomy. This governance issue is now the primary focus of the credit assessment, potentially signaling a documented discount for investors.

The allegations that prompted Huang's initial resignation in mid-November included multiple accusations of extramarital affairs, with one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Despite these serious claims, the board met with Huang repeatedly to review his explanations and assess his integrity before voting unanimously to reinstate him. Chairman Jones stated that the board concluded Huang remained the right person to lead and that his return served the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and customers.

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Market reactions to the leadership instability were immediate, with stock prices declining during the brief period when Huang was out of office. President Trump expressed deep concern that losing Huang could threaten US leadership in artificial intelligence and accelerate China's progress in the AI race. The administration viewed the potential loss of market confidence and strategic continuity as a national security risk, justifying the unprecedented political intervention in a private company's corporate governance.

Nvidia's position in the global AI market remains tightly coupled to Huang's vision and execution, making his presence critical for maintaining investor confidence. The board determined that the cost of losing his leadership outweighed the governance risks associated with reinstating him amid unresolved allegations. This decision underscores the delicate balance the company must now strike between maintaining its AI dominance and addressing scrutiny over executive accountability.

A potential one-notch downgrade from S&P would not drastically alter Nvidia's day-to-day funding costs due to its robust cash generation capabilities. However, it would serve as a formal signal to competitors and investors regarding the company's governance structure and board independence. The resolution of this review will depend heavily on how effectively Nvidia can demonstrate institutionalized leadership versus continued personal dependency on its founder and CEO.

Investors are closely monitoring the outcome of the S&P review to understand the long-term implications for Nvidia's credit profile and corporate reputation. The company faces a complex landscape where unresolved personal conduct allegations intersect with high-stakes geopolitical competition in technology. This situation highlights the increasing intersection of corporate governance, national security, and political influence in the modern technology sector.

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The board's decision to revert to its original leader suggests that it concluded the external pressures and market concerns were more damaging than the governance precedent of a leadership flip-flop. By reinstating Huang, the board has chosen to preserve strategic continuity in the fast-moving AI industry, even at the cost of perceived independence. This move effectively transfers the narrative from personal conduct to national economic strategy.

Looking ahead, the company must navigate a period of heightened scrutiny from rating agencies, regulators, and market participants. The involvement of the White House in the leadership decision sets a precedent for political influence in major tech firms, potentially inviting further policy scrutiny. As S&P completes its review, the market will watch for any further disclosures regarding succession planning or board composition that might alleviate or exacerbate credit concerns.