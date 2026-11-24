Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and president, sending shares up more than 30 percent, after President Trump pushed for his return and national security circles argued keeping him served U.S. interests in the AI race against China.

Nvidia's board of directors voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO and president, less than two weeks after he resigned amid a scandal involving extramarital affairs and alleged dishonesty, and just six days after the board said it did not intend to bring him back.

Nvidia Stock Surges as Huang Returns

Huang will also rejoin the company's board, Nvidia said in a statement. The announcement sent Nvidia shares up more than 30 percent in pre-market trading. President Donald Trump had publicly pushed for Huang's return, posting on Truth Social on Sunday night, I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also for the USA.

Also read Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump intervention

In an interview with PBS NewsHour on Monday, Trump appeared to hint at the return, saying Huang was back where he should be. Trump had earlier floated former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible replacement, but that idea went nowhere. On Friday, Trump told reporters that Huang had made some bad decisions but was brilliant, and that he wanted to see a big apology.

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Huang had posted on X on November 17, his first statement since resigning, saying he was sorry, owned his mistakes, and agreed to testify before Congress. Nvidia's board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government before deciding. Based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk, the company statement read.

Board Addresses Integrity and Security Concerns

The board also said it was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia after a series of discussions and meetings. The company's independent investigation into Huang will continue, and Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it. The scandal involved Huang's admitted extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who leads the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed.

The New York Times reported Sunday that U.S. intelligence had evidence Alice Huang kept in touch with an official at China's spy agency throughout the entanglement. Her firm was also accused of allegedly smuggling advanced chips into China in violation of U.S. export controls. The board had previously cited concerns over integrity and trust, according to a source familiar with its decision-making who spoke to Wired.

National security circles increasingly argued that keeping Huang at Nvidia served American interests in the AI race against China. China wants Jensen out, so I want him in, Palmer Luckey, co-founder of defense technology company Anduril Industries, said onstage at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Luckey added that China does not want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies because Beijing wants to build its own domestic processor industry rather than one dependent on the United States.

Wall Street Reacts to Market Turmoil

Wall Street and Silicon Valley had also grown anxious about the market turmoil. Nvidia shares fell 23 percent last week, the company's worst week since October 2008, shedding more than $1 trillion in market value. Reports of SEC scrutiny of Nvidia's accounting added to the selloff, and investors began questioning the board itself. Some Nvidia employees reportedly believed Huang had been the target of a coordinated campaign to unseat him.

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Friday's selloff deepened fears that the AI boom was starting to bust, especially as Democrats are set to take control of the next Congress. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had been Huang's biggest critic in the administration, stopped ruling out a return over the weekend. I think we have to see where the buck stops.

You know, what were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the non-compliance, Bessent said Sunday on Face the Nation. He argued that Huang may not have known about his mistress's ties or the suspicious chip sales. Those comments signaled the administration was opening the door to a comeback. In his statement, Huang said he was honored to return as the company helps lead a new industrial revolution.

Huang Accepts Reinstatement With Humility

I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment, he said. I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support.

Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and had led it until his resignation. His return came after the board's new chair, Harvey C. Jones, said less than a week earlier that the company did not intend to reinstate him despite public pleas from Trump and others.

The reversal followed the plunge in Nvidia's stock price last week on Friday as the company lost more than $1 trillion in market value.