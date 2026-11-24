Nvidia shares surged over 30 percent after Jensen Huang returned as CEO, driven by Donald Trump's lobbying. The move stabilized global markets and added trillions in value despite ongoing legal scrutiny.

Global financial markets experienced a dramatic surge following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer of Nvidia. The semiconductor giant announced the leadership change less than two weeks after Huang resigned from his position. His departure had been triggered by a series of extramarital affairs, including a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy. The rapid U-turn stunned investors worldwide and restored stability to a tech sector that had been in freefall.

Donald Trump Drives Board Decision for Nvidia CEO Return

Donald Trump played a pivotal role in the reversal of the board's decision regarding the company's leadership. Nvidia's chairman, Harvey Jones, stated that the board believes Jensen is the right person to lead the corporation. Jones added that reinstating the CEO is in the best interests of the company's stockholders, employees, partners, and customers. The decision followed intense lobbying from senior levels of the US government, with Trump personally intervening to support the return.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Stock Surge And Megaspeed Blacklist

The US President hailed the comeback of the 63-year-old executive as the correct and proper decision. Trump stated that his intervention was very important and that investors should be very happy to have one of their great stars back in play. This high-level political support effectively pressured the board to reverse their previous stance on the executive's removal.

Nvidia Shares Surge Adding Trillions to Market Value

The financial markets reacted with immense enthusiasm to the news of the CEO's return. Nvidia shares closed 31.5 percent up on the day of the announcement. This rally added approximately $1 trillion to the firm's total value. Despite this massive gain, the company remains worth $500 billion less than its valuation before Huang admitted to cheating on his wife.

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The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rose nearly 7 percent following days of heavy selling pressure. This rebound occurred after a near-6 percent slump recorded on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 3 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced almost 5 percent. The gains added $3 trillion to the value of the Nasdaq, with one-third of that increase attributed directly to Nvidia.

Global Markets Rally as Chip Stocks Lead Rebound

The bullish sentiment spread rapidly across international financial centers. Asian stock markets soared overnight with the Nikkei 225 closing up 3.9 percent in Tokyo. South Korea's tech-heavy Kospi index rose by 6.3 percent. Taiwanese stocks jumped 9 percent as they bounced back from their worst week since 1990. TSMC, which manufactures chips for Nvidia, and chip assembler Foxconn were both nearly 10 percent higher.

European markets also saw significant gains. The FTSE 100 rose 1.3 percent to 10,481 in London on Monday. The Dax gained 2.2 percent in Frankfurt, while the CAC rose 1.5 percent in Paris. Chip stocks that had tumbled in recent weeks over fears of an AI bubble bursting were among the biggest winners. Advanced Micro Devices rose almost 7 percent, while Micron Technology shot up 19 percent.

Investors Praise Stability Amid Ongoing Investigations

Key financial figures praised the decision as a restoration of strategic continuity. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, noted that the market reaction showed how crucial investors consider Jensen to Nvidia's success. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said a lot of people wanted him back, adding that the situation shows he was too big to be fired. US hedge fund tycoon Bill Ackman, who had criticized the board, said the wisdom of the crowd prevails.

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However, the return is not without controversy as Nvidia faces multiple investigations. The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are examining issues ranging from potential accounting irregularities to alleged chip smuggling. US intelligence officials suspect Huang's 42-year-old mistress, Alice Huang, of being a Beijing agent who helped import restricted chips into China.

Despite these allegations, Trump insisted there is no reason to believe the return poses any risk to national security. He previously described the mistress as a great patriot and a national treasure. Conversely, investor Michael Burry said the reinstatement shows Nvidia is weaker and more craven. Charu Chanana of Saxo added that the return removes an important source of uncertainty for investors and reduces the immediate risk of disruptions to the technology roadmap.