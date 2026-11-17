Nvidia founder Jensen Huang states he is willing to return as CEO if the Board determines it benefits shareholders, following his recent departure from the company.

Jensen Huang has publicly signaled his willingness to resume his role as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, the dominant force in artificial intelligence, following his removal from the position last week. In a statement released on Tuesday, the company founder addressed his departure and acknowledged the significant support he has received from colleagues and the global tech community since leaving the helm.

Huang emphasized his deep personal connection to the United States, noting that he immigrated 53 years ago and considers his naturalization as an American citizen one of the proudest moments of his life. He attributed the success of Nvidia to the unique American business environment, stating that a company of Nvidia's scale and innovation could not exist elsewhere, and affirmed his love for both his country and the corporation.

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Reasons For Departure And Investigation

The tech executive acknowledged that he failed to meet the high standards expected at Nvidia and admitted to making serious mistakes in his personal life. He stated that these errors created problems for the Board of Directors that he deeply regrets and pledged to take full responsibility. Huang confirmed his commitment to cooperating fully with an ongoing independent investigation conducted by the Board to address the issues that led to his exit.

Since stepping down, Huang has received a continuous stream of requests from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners, and customers urging him to return to the company. Many stakeholders continue to contact him directly as Nvidia navigates complex technological advancements, market fluctuations, competitive pressures, and geopolitical challenges that define the current landscape for the artificial intelligence sector.

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Conditions For A Potential Return

While expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support, Huang made it clear that his return is not automatic but dependent on the strategic judgment of the Board of Directors. He stated that he would be honored to answer the calls for his reinstatement only if the Board determines that his leadership is in the best interest of the shareholders, employees, the company, and the United States.

Huang described Nvidia as a once-in-a-generation company, highlighting the privilege and honor he felt in building the enterprise alongside his colleagues. He concluded his statement by expressing profound humility toward the support shown by the public and by dedicating his future efforts to being worthy of the love and support provided by his family, who stood by him during this difficult transition.