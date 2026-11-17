Jensen Huang says he would return as Nvidia CEO if the board decides it is in the company's best interest, after resigning Thursday over extramarital affairs including one with a woman suspected of Chinese intelligence ties.

Jensen Huang has offered to return as Nvidia's chief executive after resigning Thursday over extramarital affairs. He said he would be honored to answer calls for his return if the Board of Directors decides it is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and America.

Huang, 63, issued a statement days after stepping down from the $4.5 trillion semiconductor giant. He said many people continue to reach out to him directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive and geopolitical dynamics. Employees, investors, business partners and customers have urged him to reclaim his seat at the helm. He said he would return if the board determines his leadership serves the company and the country.

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Infidelity Scandal Emerges

The scandal began with his admission of infidelity to his wife of over 41 years, Lori Huang. He confessed in an internal memo to employees and the board on November 8, after weeks of headlines about three women. Those women included Alice Huang, a former executive at Singaporean data center company Megaspeed International. She shares his surname but is not related to him.

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Another was Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia. Hours after Huang announced his departure, Reuters reported a third workplace liaison with an unnamed Nvidia employee. US authorities investigated Alice Huang over accusations Megaspeed illegally diverted Nvidia AI chips to China. Investigators believe she was deployed by Beijing to extract intelligence from the CEO and steer Nvidia business decisions to benefit Chinese access to AI hardware.

China has denied the espionage allegations. Huang acknowledged his mistakes. He said he did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia and made serious mistakes in his personal life. He said he created problems for the board that he deeply regrets.

Board Considers Huang Return

He said he owns his mistakes completely and is committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation. He closed with a message to his family, saying he loves them and will spend the rest of his life being worthy of theirs. Nvidia has tapped executive vice president and chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. The board faces the task of deciding whether to welcome Huang back or continue searching for a permanent replacement.

The outcome will shape Nvidia's strategic direction and its ability to maintain its dominant position in the global semiconductor market.