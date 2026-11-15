Jensen Huang plots return as Nvidia CEO amid affair scandals and Silicon Valley war room lobbying

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is seeking to return to the company he resigned from days ago after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and facing reports of two more extramarital relationships. Silicon Valley executives have set up a war room to lobby for his reinstatement, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for a dramatic leadership shakeup.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is vying to reclaim the position he resigned from just days ago after admitting to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, according to a report.

Huang, 63, stepped down on Thursday from the top role at the $4 trillion tech giant he co-founded. The scandal has expanded rapidly since his resignation. Huang has admitted to the affair with the alleged spy, Alice Huang, whom he is not related to. It was then revealed that he may have also had a second affair with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After HR Violation; Bessent Urges Outside Replacement

Jensen Huang Discusses Return With Silicon Valley Figures

Hours later, Reuters reported that the former CEO had yet another, a third extramarital relationship with another unidentified Nvidia employee. Despite the seriousness and recency of the accusations, Huang has already been holding discussions with powerful Silicon Valley figures about returning as CEO, sources involved in the effort told the outlet. An ally of the ex-CEO said Silicon Valley executives have been putting together a war room to lobby for Huang's return to Nvidia.

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Many investors, Nvidia employees and Silicon Valley executives have publicly supported Huang. They cite his enormously successful 33-year leadership of the company and his vision that placed the business at the heart of the AI boom. An open letter calling for his return has been supported by Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The public letter has also been supported by nearly 9,000 former and current Nvidia employees and more than 83,000 investors.

The open letter calling for Jensen Huang to be reinstated has over 150,000 signatures, but it is difficult to verify their authenticity. Although executives backing Huang hope to enlist the White House's help, they may run into resistance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday called for a dramatic shakeup in leadership at Nvidia. President Trump has maintained a positive tone about the situation.

Alice Huang Leaves Megaspeed Amid Scandal Comparisons

Megaspeed released a statement saying Alice Huang left the company effective Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company. The company added that Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters. The broader context has drawn comparisons to other Silicon Valley scandals. Susan Wojcicki, the former YouTube CEO, once said that power corrupts, and people start to think they are invincible.

We are all complicit in making these people think they are gods, she said. And people do stupid things when they think they are untouchable. Wojcicki endured a messy public divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin after it was revealed he was having an affair with an employee. Many women in Silicon Valley see Jensen Huang as simply another example of a rich man abusing his position and leveraging power to pursue sexual relationships with his employees.

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Debate Over Jensen Huang's Future Reshapes Nvidia

The OpenAI board member who fired Sam Altman has said we still cannot trust AI CEOs. The situation continues to develop rapidly, with new revelations emerging since the initial reports. The fight over Huang's return is already reshaping Nvidia's future. Supporters argue his track record is unmatched, while critics say the allegations disqualify him from leading a company at the center of the AI industry.

With a war room active and signatures mounting, the next few days could determine whether Huang returns or Nvidia moves in a different direction.