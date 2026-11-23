Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president, and board director 11 days after firing him, saying senior US government officials confirmed his return poses no national security risk. The board also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee and named a chief compliance officer.

Nvidia's board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president and board director on Monday, 11 days after firing him on November 12. The board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government before making its decision.

The board stated it is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. It also said that based on recent reporting, Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang had admitted to an affair but did not specify whether it involved Alice Huang, no relation, whose Singapore-based company secured billions of dollars in Nvidia chips.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

Nvidia CEO Reinstatement Sparks National Security Debate

Those chips were reportedly passed to data centers and other destinations in undetermined locations, probably including China, where they should not have gone. The episode drew mirth and banana republic comments among experts and on social media. Observers described it as a game of semiconductor tennis, with heads turning left, then right, then left again. He was in, out, and then in again.

On November 17, the board formed a National Security and Export Control Committee. The board also created a new position of chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across Nvidia. The company said it will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. President Donald Trump said he directly and indirectly intervened to get Nvidia's CEO reinstated.

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Trump also defended Huang's credibility and Nvidia's future, saying sex sells. Trump said Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company's compliance with U.S. export controls to ensure it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect U.S. national security. Cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton joined America's Newsroom to weigh in on the move. The announcement may disappoint those who wanted Huang out and Nvidia's business examined more closely.

Analysts say the real loss may be to Beijing. With Huang back and more scrutiny on where Nvidia chips end up, Chinese AI labs could be among the first to suffer. Author F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote that there are no second acts in American lives. Huang is about to prove that wrong.

Huang is perhaps the most consequential CEO of our times. His return is a loud and clear message to China. The fight is on for the U.S. AI tech stack. Huang famously wanted to keep selling mid-level Nvidia chips in China and globally.

US Export Controls Shift After Nvidia Chip Review

That is partly why the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security opened a review of export licenses for Nvidia H200, AMD MI325X and similar chips on a case-by-case basis, provided certain security requirements are met. That approach is now over, even with the policy change. Chinese companies like Tencent and Alibaba have bought relatively few H200 chips. Nvidia recently stopped H200 sales to China.

Nvidia's product line sits at the center of the AI race, and Nvidia was not selling China its best chips. The H200 is from the older Hopper line launched in 2022 and was widely available. Nvidia's newer chip is the Blackwell series, which contained a new architecture and debuted in 2024. The next step up is the Rubin series.

The top Blackwell processes at 15 petaFLOPS, while Rubin hits 50 petaFLOPS in a sparse measure. Nvidia chips are world leaders. China's playbook is well known: undercut on prices, erode competitors, capture market share and then achieve lockout. It happened with solar panels, shipbuilding and permanent rare earth magnets, where China controls 95 percent of market share.

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The U.S. and allies are clawing their way back in rare earths and cannot let the same situation unfold in AI. The U.S. AI tech stack must win global market share and prevent China from doing so. Talk to any of the Magnificent 7, and the strategy is basically the same for all top tech companies. Their global business denies sales to China and generates cash for more investment in the AI ecosystem.

What is different about AI is that wider global adoption of U.S. tech is crucial to spurring continued innovation. That means taking precautions while going ahead with business abroad. Tech titans like Huang and Elon Musk, whose SpaceX provides 95 percent of U.S. space launches, are frontline national security players. Their ability to conquer market share is the new bedrock of U.S. economic security.

Cloud services must be near their users for peak efficiency and innovation. Amazon Web Services alone says it has installed over 20 million kilometers of fiber-optic cabling to get faster data transfer, reduced latency and enhanced application performance. Speedier data spurs innovation. Meta's self-described global fleet includes data centers in Singapore, Denmark, Ireland and Canada.

AI data centers built abroad struck a discordant note, like a briefing slide held upside down. Facilities like Google's data center at Waltham Cross in Great Britain, which opened in late 2025 just after President Trump's state visit, are welcome. Whether chips, data centers or other elements of the tech stack, the U.S. cannot just build at home and leave the rest of the globe to China.

Tech Stack Division Shapes US China Relations

Huang understands that, and with his return an all-star player for Team USA is back. It remains a private company, but Nvidia is now arguably more national. What may be unfolding is the creation of two tech stacks in the world: one in democratic countries like the U.S. and one in authoritarian countries like China. How the pieces fall among key U.S. allies such as Norway, which welcomes China-connected investment in its data center industries, is undecided.

Chinese money is also involved in some U.S. data centers. A similar messy play unfolded over Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant and major U.S. technology and national security concern. Most Huawei kit is now banned in the U.S. over security concerns, leading some countries to follow the U.S. lead while others, such as Germany, wrestle more urgently and often in private with how to proceed. Unpicking technology systems is messy, controversial and costly.

The next months and years will show if this Nvidia redux moment is such a watershed.