Nvidia's board unanimously restored Jensen Huang as CEO six days after he resigned over an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, as shares rebounded 31% and President Trump took credit for the intervention.

Nvidia's board unanimously restored Jensen Huang as CEO and gave him back his board seat on Nov. 23, six days after he resigned on Nov. 12 over an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of spying for China.

The company announced the move after Huang had already been ousted, triggering a crisis that wiped out a large slice of Nvidia's market value. Nvidia shares had fallen 23% the previous week, their worst week since 2008, after Huang stepped down. They rose more than 31% in trading on Nov. 23 after the company announced his return. Nvidia shares rose 31.5% on Monday, and employees chanted Huang's name when he returned to headquarters.

Also read Nvidia Board Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO Following National Security Review

Silicon Valley Leaders Push For Huang Return

The comeback followed intense lobbying. Soon after Huang resigned, a petition circulated in Silicon Valley among employees and celebrity leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, arguing for his return. Huang wrote on social media early last week that he would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO, while acknowledging he had made serious mistakes. President Donald Trump said Monday that he pressed the directors to bring Huang back and doubted they would have done so without him.

On CNBC, Trump said the board decided to do what we wanted them to do and that his intervention was very important. Trump also said a very thorough investigation found Huang did nothing wrong. The directors say they were satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead. They concluded, after receiving input from senior U.S. officials, that his return posed no national security risk.

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The board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government and based on that input is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. The directors also say their independent inquiry into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue. That leaves open questions about what they learned in those six days that made them comfortable restoring his authority before the inquiry was finished.

Trump Intervention Urged Nvidia Directors

Trump had good reason to want continuity at Nvidia. Huang co-founded the company in 1993 and built it into the leading supplier of AI processors. His return had support from billionaire Elon Musk, who wrote on X that Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia and that many deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Musk added that without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.

One reason Silicon Valley luminaries pushed for Huang's return was that he was considered an extraordinary dealmaker. He ran the company like a small business, including having 60 people report directly to him and employing three family members. Huang boasted of his personal, idiosyncratic style, saying of TSMC, the giant Taiwanese company making Nvidia chips, that they do not have a contract and that it is pretty great.

Governance expert Sonnenfeld said Huang's lack of contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars of business is unparalleled in history and there is no reason for it, adding that the dozens of direct reports was absurd too. Sonnenfeld said it made sure that nobody had the big picture perspective. Another aspect of Huang's tenure explains why so many wanted him back: he became essential to the AI economy by propping up customers and suppliers.

Circular Financing Practices Under Scrutiny

Many AI companies buying Nvidia chips, including the newly public Anthropic, do not make a profit and have been burning through cash quickly. Nvidia helped them buy its chips by striking deals to buy computing capacity and other services from them in turn. Such arrangements are called circular financing, and they pose big dangers for investors. Nvidia itself admitted in a recent report that it may have no use for all the capacity we are committed to purchase.

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XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks says Huang is considered key to keeping this financial ecosystem running. Brooks wrote in a report that his return suggests more of the same when it comes to circular financing and the rapid AI infrastructure build out, adding that the market loves it. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse wrote that all is right in the world again and called it a very happy day.

Still, fears of an AI bubble are rife, and investigations into Huang, his board and Trump administration officials who approved Nvidia chip sales are looming. One focus is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is in charge of export controls, is a Huang booster, and whose former company, Cantor, helps finance Nvidia customers. Sen.

Lawmakers Question Export Control Compliance

Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who called Huang's restoration reckless, says the banking committee she will head next year will dig into whether Nvidia has complied with export controls. She also said the Trump administration needs to explain to Congress what input was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement. Questions about national security remain unresolved.

Eleven days before the reinstatement, Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had reached no conclusion on whether the woman was a spy and that the FBI was investigating. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was still seeking answers about Nvidia's chip sales to China and who was in charge of export compliance. The public has not seen the investigation Trump cited.

Since the affair was reported on Nov. 10, news outlets have reported that Huang also had relationships with two Nvidia employees. If substantiated, those reports would give the directors more reason to examine his judgment and ask whether employees felt free to speak up. The company has formed a committee of independent directors to oversee national security and export controls. It is recruiting a chief compliance officer who will report to the board's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Employees need to know they can raise concerns about senior executives and have those concerns heard by someone with the authority to act. When it comes to scandals involving sex, not to mention national security, the record shows few precedents for CEO comebacks. Trump told CNBC that we have to protect our geniuses and that we do not have enough of them. For its part, Nvidia's board said its decision was based on input from senior U.S. government officials.