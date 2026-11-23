Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, President and board director after his earlier departure over reports of extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees. Huang returned to the company's Santa Clara headquarters Monday, where employees greeted him with thunderous applause.

Nvidia's board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, President and board director, the company announced, bringing him back after his earlier departure.

Board and Trump Endorse Huang Return

The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead Nvidia. The board also said it received input from senior levels of the United States government and determined that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. President Donald Trump supported the move and responded to the board's decision, saying Nvidia made the correct and proper decision to return Huang to the position of CEO.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

Trump added that the US needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American Economy. Huang returned to Nvidia's Santa Clara, California headquarters on Monday, where he was welcomed by employees with thunderous applause. Video posted to social media showed workers chanting his name in the company lobby. Huang was seen surrounded by employees showering praise on him.

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He notably lacked his trademark leather jacket as he put his hand on his heart. Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around, Huang said to the cheering crowd. In a separate statement, Huang said he was honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

Huang Acknowledges Mistakes and Promises Change

He said he takes the responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment, and thanked the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through the process. Huang's departure earlier this month followed reports of extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees, including an executive who reported to him.

In the wake of his departure, more than 200,000 people, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, voiced support for his return. Musk wrote on X that the mistake has been corrected.

Huang has also faced a reputation for bullying employees, according to reports, including telling one his mother should have aborted him and threatening another that he would rip off their head and pee on your brain. Despite this, throngs of workers cheered Jensen! Jensen! Jensen! on Monday.

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Board Confirms Huang Best Interest Move

Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, said the Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers. He said the Board has every confidence in Jensen and looks forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.

Jones also thanked Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer. Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair. Huang's return sent Nvidia's stock soaring. The board had earlier weighed whether Huang was the right person to lead the company, but ultimately determined that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

The decision came after input from senior levels of the United States government. Trump also posted about the decision, saying Nvidia made the correct and proper decision and that the US needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American Economy.