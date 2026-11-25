On Monday morning we woke up to the shocking news that Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia, after the board of the company received some input from “senior levels” of the U.S. government.

On Monday morning we woke up to the shocking news that Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia, after the board of the company received some input from “senior levels” of the U.S. government.

We get into what role President Trump and JD Vance played, how much of this is about the stock market, and why those celebrating his return might want to reconsider. Then, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, says he and Claude proved the Riemann hypothesis, a problem that's stumped the math world since 1859. We explain how mathematicians are reacting, and ask how many other domains out there might be subject to this same kind of accelerating progress.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

And finally, we answer one listener’s question timed to Thanksgiving: What are three AI talking points you would have ready to share with your family?. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us atOn Monday morning we woke up to the shocking news that Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia, after the board of the company received some input from “senior levels” of the U.S. government.

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We get into what role President Trump and JD Vance played, how much of this is about the stock market, and why those celebrating his return might want to reconsider. Then, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, says he and Claude proved the Riemann hypothesis, a problem that's stumped the math world since 1859. We explain how mathematicians are reacting, and ask how many other domains out there might be subject to this same kind of accelerating progress.

And finally, we answer one listener’s question timed to Thanksgiving: What are three AI talking points you would have ready to share with your family?. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us at