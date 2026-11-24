Attorney General Todd Blanche confirms Jensen Huang faced no national security risk or criminal investigation, validating President Trump's assertion that the Nvidia CEO was fully exonerated prior to his reinstatement.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel publicly confirmed on Tuesday that the Department of Justice holds no evidence of criminal activity or national security threats involving reinstated Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. This official clarification came alongside a collective consensus among federal agencies that Huang poses no risk to national interests. The statement directly addresses and dispels persistent rumors regarding a potential investigation into the tech leader's personal conduct. President Donald Trump had previously asserted that Huang was completely exonerated from any wrongdoing, and Blanche affirmed that this position was factually correct based on current information.

During a joint press conference, Blanche expressed clear confusion when reporters asked whether the Department of Justice was actively investigating Huang or had conducted such an inquiry in the past. He questioned the premise of the inquiry itself, asking journalists to define what such an investigation would entail. Blanche emphasized that existing reports and leaks did not indicate Huang was under any form of scrutiny by federal authorities. He stated that speculating on hypothetical scenarios was unfair to both the legal process and Huang, ultimately affirming that no such investigation existed at the time of the press conference.

Also read Trump Reinstates Jensen Huang As Nvidia Becomes 'Too Big To Fail'

The Department of Justice and allied federal agencies reached this determination despite an alleged personal relationship between Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. This relationship had sparked significant concerns that sensitive information might have been shared with an individual identified by U.S. intelligence officials as a potential spy. Blanche noted that his agency would have immediately informed the president had they possessed any information suggesting Huang committed crimes. He reiterated that the president's public statements regarding the lack of criminal wrongdoing were accurate based on the information available to federal officials at this time.

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO, president, and director. The decision followed extensive discussions where board members expressed satisfaction with Huang's candor and leadership capabilities after he had resigned two weeks prior. The company confirmed that input from senior United States government officials provided the necessary assurance that Huang's return presented no national security risk. This validation of his continued tenure was a critical factor in the board's final vote to restore him to his executive position.

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President Donald Trump personally intervened in the board's deliberations, calling directors to advocate for Huang's reinstatement. White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed the president's deep involvement, describing the decision as vital to protecting top industry talent. Trump further praised Huang on Truth Social, labeling him a great patriot and a national treasure. He also told CNBC that his persuasion was key to the board's final vote, emphasizing that the administration must protect its geniuses in the technology sector.

Despite the current exoneration, Blanche cautioned that the legal landscape could shift if new evidence emerges during an ongoing probe into Nvidia. He acknowledged that an inquiry into export control concerns regarding Nvidia chips had been open since November 12. Blanche clarified that if future investigations uncover criminal behavior, an indictment would follow. However, he emphasized that no such evidence currently exists to justify further legal action against the CEO or the corporation at this moment.

Blanche appeared somewhat frustrated by the line of questioning regarding the scope of federal investigations. He replied saying there were all kinds of investigations underway at any one time within the Department of Justice. When asked how agencies concluded there was no national security risk linked to Huang, Blanche cited the collective consensus among officials. He did not provide specific evidence that had led to this conclusion, maintaining that the determination was based on comprehensive reviews by intelligence and law enforcement experts.

The Attorney General also stated he could not predict the future regarding whether there would be an indictment against Nvidia or Jensen Huang. He admitted uncertainty about potential future probes that might lead to different results. Blanche noted that if new evidence of a crime is uncovered through any future investigation, an indictment would presumably follow. He stressed that without such evidence, no further legal action would be taken against Huang or the company going forward.

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Newsweek reached out to the Department of Justice for further comment via email on Tuesday afternoon but did not receive an immediate response to the new details provided. The clarification serves to stabilize Nvidia's leadership structure as the company continues to navigate the complexities of global supply chains and international relations. The reinstatement marks a significant victory for Huang, who had stepped down amid the scandal but maintained his innocence and commitment to the company.

The resolution of the immediate security concerns allows Nvidia to focus on its strategic objectives without the distraction of federal scrutiny. The board's confidence in Huang's leadership, backed by federal assurances, provides a stable foundation for the company's future operations. Investors and industry observers will likely view this confirmation as a definitive end to the uncertainty surrounding Huang's tenure. The full text of the board's statement and the details of the federal consensus remain central to understanding the current stability of the technology giant.