Jensen Huang considers Nvidia CEO comeback as allies launch war room and seek White House support

Jensen Huang is considering a return as Nvidia CEO days after resigning amid an extramarital affair scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy. Allies are building a Silicon Valley war room to lobby for his comeback and seek White House backing.

Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive just days after he resigned, and has discussed the possibility of returning with confidants, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House. Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen, the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.

Also read Renuncia CEO de Nvidia Jensen Huang luego que su amorío desató preocupaciones de seguridad nacional

Elon Musk Joins Campaign To Bring Jensen Back

The talks come after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney joined the Bring Jensen Back campaign demanding the Nvidia founder's return. The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

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Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll. The move came as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the board needs to look outside the company for leadership and said the chip maker needs a dramatic shakeup.

President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the A New Golden Age summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. Additional coverage has focused on Huang's workplace behavior, with reports that he threw tantrums in the office and dressed down tech executives, including telling one, I hope you die.

SNL Roasts Huang Amid Spy Scandal Revelations

SNL also roasted the ex-Nvidia boss over the Chinese spy sex scandal as a star made a surprise return. Meanwhile, reports have identified Jensen Huang's alleged Nvidia mistress as neighbors expressed shock over the affair allegations. The push for Huang's return reflects deep support among technology leaders who value his role in building Nvidia into a dominant force in artificial intelligence chips.

His resignation followed disclosures that raised national security concerns because of the suspected spy connection and the implications for advanced AI chip exports to China. The board's search for a successor is ongoing, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas among those approached. Treasury Secretary Bessent's call for an outside leader adds pressure for a broader leadership change.

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Allies Rally Tech Leaders For Huang Comeback

Allies believe a war room can rally influential tech figures and eventually secure White House backing, arguing that Huang remains the best person to lead Nvidia through the crisis. The situation remains fluid as Huang weighs whether to attempt a return and the board considers its next steps for the company's leadership.