Jensen Huang Couldn’t Keep His Chip in His Pants. We’ll All Suffer the Consequences

The sex-mad tech CEO’s antics are extraordinary—and wholly unsurprising.

You would think after a couple million years of evolution, human males would have developed to the point that their brains would drive their behavior more than the dangly thing between their legs.

Every day we see countless examples of lives ruined, stupidity unbound, conflict triggered, and general mayhem unleashed because men give their penises reign over every aspect of their lives. It’s likely that in your own life you see examples of this sad reality…or are an example of this sad reality. Every once in a while, however, the consequences are hugely disproportionate to the size of the organs involved. The entire sad and repugnant life of Donald Trump is one such example. He may think he’s a king. But he’s ruled by what Stormy DanielsAnd now comes one of the most costly out-of-control schlongs of our time, the one belonging to Jensen Huang…one that has sent shock waves throughout the world, admittedly with the help of and magnified by the aforementioned Trump schween and the incredibly tiny little guys of many of those in Trump’s orbit.

Also read Nvidia Co-Founder Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Allegations and Executive Affairs

First, of course, is the damage he has done to his family. Then, we have the damage he has done to Nvidia’s shareholders, who have endured seeing literally hundreds of billions of dollars of the company’s market capbecause of the scandal. By extension, we have the damage done to Nvidia’s employees. Their company has been thrown into chaos.

This is due in part to the failure of Huang and the company’s board to have a reasonable succession plan in place .that helped prop up and grow the AI sector. Without him, and with the company in turmoil, the shockwaves will hit the entire sector. Valuations in the AI sector have been under a cloud for a long time.

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One big company, Anthropic,, Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based tech firm, is allegedly a Chinese agent. There is controversy over when senior Trump administration officials knew this and what they did about it. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on television to say hetraveled on Air Force OneCongressional investigators from both parties are now promising to investigate.

One thing they will look at is the perennial question, “what did the President know and when did he know it? ” The same question will be asked regarding other members of his team, like Lutnick. How much will be allowed to come to light is another question, as Trump is likely to classify key elements.

In a seemingly defensive move, Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday, he sold “as much as $1 million” back in August—and that other politicians may have sold their Nvidia holdings, too. It is also reported that Lutnick’s sonsBut it doesn’t stop there. The scandal is likely to generate new scrutiny about what U.S. tech companies are doing to protect their secrets. New stricter rules may be passed.

Almost certainly, it will lead to more export controls on U.S. AI tech to countries like China. And coming on the wake of an election in which AI skepticism and fears about too much power in the hands of tech billionaires were central issues, leading to big Democratic victories, this may mark the end of the cozy regulatory free ride the Trump administration was giving the tech sector and mark the beginning of a new era of oversight and tougher regulations.

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Huang's fans paid their respects outside of Nvidia's Silicon Valley headquarters on Thursday following his exit from the tech company. Trump is supposed to see Xi Jinping twice in the next few weeks. While he may not want to upset the relationship, the pressure on him to do something in the wake of this will be high.

Chinese officials are very concerned this will mark the beginning of a new period of tension in the relationship, one that could last a long time and deepen with Democratic control of both houses of Congress and perhaps, after 2028, of the White House. All because big Jensen could not keep his little Jensen in his pants. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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