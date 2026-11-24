Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees at his first all-hands meeting since returning, admitting to additional affairs and saying he has been in daily therapy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees at his first all-hands meeting since returning to the company, and he admitted to more affairs before the board took him back, according to a report.

The disclosure came a day after his stunning return as CEO, just over a week after he resigned amid revelations of his infidelity. Huang resigned on a Thursday after Nvidia opened an investigation into his affair with a woman accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence services. The woman was identified in reports as Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. He confirmed he had an affair with the suspected Chinese spy.

Also read Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after reinstatement, says scandal could be net positive

Jensen Huang Admits Serious Personal Mistakes

At the all-hands meeting, Huang said he made some very serious personal mistakes and that is why he submitted his resignation. This is going to be the hardest company meeting I have ever done, and the second hardest meeting I have ever done, Huang said, according to remarks reviewed by WIRED. The hardest meeting I have ever done was with my wife, he said.

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Huang told staffers that he has been going to therapy every day for an hour and a half and it has been helping me a lot. He added that he made some very serious personal mistakes. I hurt my family, I hurt my wife. The CEO emphasized that Nvidia's code of conduct, much of which he said he wrote himself, still governs how employees are expected to treat one another.

He said it is intended to create an environment that is safe for people. Huang told employees that violations of the code would not be tolerated. But that does not mean, the moment you violate a code of conduct, we walk you out the door, he said. Facts, circumstances, a lot of assessments would factor in, he said.

The board reinstated Huang on a Monday, just 11 days after his resignation, after fresh assurances from him and after learning from the Trump administration that he was not under federal scrutiny. The board also continues an investigation into whether Huang was the target of foreign intelligence. Huang and Nvidia continue to face legal and regulatory scrutiny. US lawmakers are expecting him to testify before Congress next week.

Nvidia Board Reinstates CEO Amid Scrutiny

Lawsuits and other probes are ongoing into Nvidia's disclosures about Huang's behavior and its compliance with rules. Some saw Huang's resignation as an opportunity for culture change at the chip giant. If Jensen comes back, I am not doing any HR trainings ever again, one employee said. An internal post urging the board to consider employee sentiment about Nvidia's former CEO has drawn more than 1,600 comments, the majority in full support of reinstalling him.

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Nvidia employees and tech insiders never thought the chip king would lose his job. Despite his sudden resignation, many of them are still in denial. The Nvidia CEO began working with consultants from Heller as early as October 2025, around the same time he was first linked to a suspected Chinese spy. China's use of sexpionage is a well-established intelligence tactic with recent, high-profile examples.

The former tech CEO is obsessed with the power of storytelling. But he has not spun his way out of his sex scandals. Nvidia's longtime chief financial officer helped transform the company into an AI powerhouse. Now she is taking the reins following Jensen Huang's resignation on Thursday.

Nvidia CEO Faces Ongoing Legal and Regulatory Risks

With a big checkbook and sought-after chips, Nvidia's CEO had his thumb on the world of AI. An extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy may put all of that at risk. Huang and his wife Lori Huang have appeared at public events, including the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026, and a White House state dinner on Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Washington.

Huang reacted to an ovation from employees upon returning to Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23, 2026. Alice Huang attended a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025.