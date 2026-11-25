IT IS HARD to decide which was more outrageous. Was it the spectacle of Nvidia's board—which only a week ago declared that Jensen Huang had acted in a way 'inconsistent with the company's code of cond...

IT IS HARD to decide which was more outrageous. Was it the spectacle of Nvidia's board—which only a week ago declared that Jensen Huang had acted in a way"inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards and cultural norms"—reinstating him as chief executive before it had even completed its investigation into his affair with an alleged Chinese agent?

Or was it Donald Trump dialling into the meeting to demand Mr Huang be given his job back, then bragging of his success on television? Mr Huang's return is scandalous. But it is, in a way, unsurprising. The events of recent days suggest that Silicon Valley and America's president share an imperial view of power, which breeds a culture of impunity.

Also read Jensen Huang went to war with Washington — and won a path to China

That should worry America—and the world.

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