Jensen Huang agrees to brief Congress on interactions with alleged spy, lawmaker says

Chairman of the bipartisan House committee on China John Moolenaar said former Nvidia leader Jensen Huang was in discussions to find a suitable time to brief committees.

Skip to ContentFormer Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to brief lawmakers on his interactions with the former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company under scrutiny for potential chip smuggling, and Nvidia’s security protocols, according to Rep.

John Moolenaar, R-Mich. Huang is “in discussions to find a date that works and in the right form,” Moolenaar said Thursday morning. Moolenaar, along with Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Affairs with Subordinate Kimberly Powell and Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

, and Rep. Eric Crawford, R-Ark. , had requested the tech leader brief Congress in a letter sent Nov. 4. Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Mast chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Crawford Chairs the House Intelligence Committee.

“I think right now our goal is to get him in as soon as possible, so that we have a full understanding of the facts and get to the bottom of the truth of this situation,” Moolenaar said. In their letter sent last week, the lawmakers expressed interest in learning more about the Nvidia leader’s interactions with Alice Huang.

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A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that Alice Huang is suspected of collaborating with China’s Ministry of State Security. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. , issued a statement early Thursday slamming Huang for his involvement with the Megaspeed executive and potential national security violations.

“NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s decision to resign does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws,” Warren said.