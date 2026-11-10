Nvidia Stock Plunges $190 Billion After CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted an affair with Chinese entrepreneur Alice Huang, now under investigation, as shareholders sued and shares fell 4.3 percent.

Nvidia stock plummeted by 4.3 percent on Monday, wiping approximately $190 billion from the tech giant's market capitalization after CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang.

The billionaire chief executive confessed to his staff in a memo on Sunday that he was involved in a relationship with the Chinese entrepreneur, who is currently under investigation for allegedly passing information to Beijing.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Alice Huang has no familial relation to Jensen Huang, yet sources indicate she openly boasted about her intimate access to the world's most valuable company's leader during business trips to Taipei as far back as June 2024.

Wall Street Journal reports reveal that Alice Huang summoned Jensen Huang to a bar where executives were drinking, telling the group he was a great friend before he arrived minutes later wearing his signature leather jacket.

Photographs captured the pair sitting closely together, and during another trip in May 2025, they were spotted kissing on the cheek and sharing affectionate touches at a dinner event, further fueling the growing crisis.

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Shareholders filed a lawsuit against both Nvidia and Jensen Huang on Monday, accusing the defendants of misleading investors about the nature of the relationship prior to his public confession.

Nvidia lawyers had previously sent emails denying any romantic involvement, but the company now states it has launched an internal probe to examine all available information regarding the alleged espionage ties.

US authorities initiated an investigation into Alice Huang after her company, Megaspeed International, was accused of illegally diverting Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China in violation of strict sanctions.

Taiwanese and Singaporean authorities have also investigated Alice Huang's alleged connections to Beijing's intelligence services, raising serious national security concerns for the semiconductor industry.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly oversaw a classified memo in the spring warning top Trump officials about Jensen Huang's close relationship with the suspected spy based on electronic surveillance.

Despite this intelligence, Rubio kept Jensen Huang within President Donald Trump's inner circle due to the critical role Nvidia plays in accelerating superintelligence technology.

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President Trump defended his longtime associate on Sunday, calling him a fine and honorable person who has done an incredible job for the country while adding that Huang likely has an excuse for his actions.

Jensen Huang has been married to his wife Lori for 41 years, and the couple shares two adult children named Madison and Spencer, marking a significant personal upheaval alongside the corporate turmoil.

New photos unearthed following the scandal show the CEO and Alice Huang raising wine glasses in a toast and smiling next to each other, images that were reportedly shared on her now-defunct WeChat account.

The scandal has intensified scrutiny on US export controls and the vulnerability of supply chains, as Nvidia insists it had no knowledge of investigations into Megaspeed or Alice Huang before the affair became public.

Trump initially left Jensen Huang off the list of tech titans invited to join his delegation to China but later asked him to join via a meeting on Air Force One during a layover in Alaska.

Since traveling to China, Jensen Huang has continued to meet with Trump, even as the espionage memo circulated among cabinet members for over six months without resulting in immediate political fallout.

The incident represents a major reputational blow for Nvidia, which claims it has no reason to believe national security secrets were compromised despite the high-profile nature of the allegations.