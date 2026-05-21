Jensen Ackles Hopes for More Context on Soldier Boy's Memorable Line in Vought Rising

In an interview, Jensen Ackles shared that he is curious about the emotional gravity and magnetism of the relationship between Soldier Boy and Clara, with the aim of adding context to the mystery.

Jensen Ackles opens up about his hopes for Vought Rising . Ackles returned as Soldier Boy in The Boys season 5, which recently ended. Although Soldier Boy is a significant presence in most episodes, he does not get much of a spotlight in the show's last episodes.

Viewers instead mostly get hints about Soldier Boy's past and his relationship with Clara, better known as Stormfront, who will also return in the upcoming Vought Rising prequel. In an interview with ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender at the red carpet premiere for the final episode of The Boys, Ackles was asked about how the relationship between Soldier Boy and Clara has become something of a meme online and what he hopes to see for that relationship in Vought Rising.

In his response, included below, Ackles hopes that the upcoming Prime Video show adds context to the mystery of that relationship. He also previews the prequel's tone. Vought Rising will debut in 2027 on Prime Video, with Aya Cash reprising her role as Stormfront. Elizabeth Posey, Will Hochman, Mason Dye, Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, Brian J. Smith, and KiKi Layne also star in the prequel..





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