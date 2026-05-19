Jenny Powell Shares Hilarious Holiday Blunder and Heartfelt Health Journey

TV presenter Jenny Powell recounts a funny wardrobe malfunction in Porto and opens up about her robotic hysterectomy and her daughter's health struggles.

Television and radio personality Jenny Powell recently took to social media to share a series of contrasting experiences, ranging from a lighthearted wardrobe malfunction during a vacation to deeply personal reflections on her health and family.

While enjoying a sun-drenched getaway in the beautiful city of Porto, the 58-year-old presenter showcased her confidence and fit physique, posting images of herself in a stylish black halterneck bikini. However, the glamorous beach day took an unexpected and embarrassing turn when Jenny decided to take a quick dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a moment of oversight, she placed her trousers on a nearby rock, only to discover upon exiting the water that the incoming tide had swept them away into the depths of the ocean. The presenter joked about the blunder, admitting that she had initially been unaware of the loss while posing for photos, only to realize later that she was left stranded without her clothing.

This led to an awkward situation where she was forced to call an Uber to return to her hotel while wearing nothing but her swimwear, a situation that left her feeling red-faced and amused by her own misfortune. Her friends reportedly teased her, noting that such an epic fail could only happen to someone like Jenny, while she lamented the loss of her beautiful trousers to the sea.

Beyond the humorous holiday mishaps, Jenny has also shared insights into her long-term romantic life and her commitment to her partner. Earlier this year, she made a rare public appearance with her fiancé, Martin Lowe, as the couple celebrated New Year's Eve at the exclusive Soho House in Manchester. Looking elegant in a sheer black dress, Jenny celebrated not only the start of a new year but also the twelfth anniversary of their engagement.

Interestingly, the couple has remained engaged since Martin proposed on New Year's Eve in 2014, yet they have expressed no immediate plans to walk down the aisle. Jenny has openly stated that she believes they may remain permanently engaged, finding contentment in their current relationship status without the need for a formal wedding ceremony.

This stability in her personal life provides a supportive backdrop to her roles as a mother to her two daughters, Constance, who is 24, and Pollyanna, who is 16, from her previous relationship with entrepreneur Toby Baxendale. In a more serious and inspiring vein, Jenny has used her platform to raise awareness about women's health, specifically focusing on the challenges of menopause and surgical recovery.

Approximately a year ago, she underwent a robotic hysterectomy to manage extreme symptoms that had significantly impacted her quality of life. By openly sharing her journey and even displaying her surgical scars, Jenny has sought to comfort other women facing similar struggles. This commitment to health awareness became even more poignant when her daughter, Constance, known as Connie, had to be hospitalized for the removal of a cyst as part of her own battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

In a startling coincidence, Connie was admitted to the same hospital and treated by the same surgeon, Dr. El-Gizawy, exactly one year to the day after Jenny's own operation. Jenny described the experience as emotional on many levels, noting that the surgeon even recommended his other patients follow her journey for comfort and guidance.

She urged women to be persistent with their doctors, to never ignore their symptoms, and to share their experiences to ensure no one feels alone in their health battles. Reflecting on her recovery, Jenny expressed that while it took a full year to feel physically and mentally complete, her zest for life as a womb-free woman is now awesome, encouraging others to keep fighting for their own well-being





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jenny Powell Porto Hysterectomy Celebrity News Health Awareness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The ‘wedge’ that drove Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen apart after 18 years of marriage revealedLast Friday, Page Six confirmed that the “Amateur Night” co-stars were divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

Read more »

Search warrant executed at Powell spa after months-long investigationAuthorities executed a search warrant at a spa Monday morning following a serious investigation into suspected illegal activity, acc

Read more »

Jason Biggs's career resurgence and weight loss caused his split with Jenny MollenInsiders have revealed that stress from Biggs's recent work projects and a noticeable 'ego boost' following his weight loss transformation drove a 'wedge' between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen, 46. They are prioritizing co-parenting their sons and prioritizing their relationship as friends but they are still going their separate ways after 18 long years of marriage.

Read more »

Outward 2 Reveals Early Access Launch Date With Hilarious New PC Spec TrailerExcited for the action RPG challenge that is Outward 2, but not sure if your PC can handle it? Here all about it from an actual potato.

Read more »