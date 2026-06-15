Jenny Mollen Trolled Her Critics With a Playful Hug Photo After Controversial Caption

Actress Jenny Mollen posted a humorous Instagram Story hugging her son after facing backlash for calling her eldest son a 'toxic boyfriend' in a previous post. She defended her joke while reflecting on parenting, her split from Jason Biggs, and the challenges of raising children.

Jenny Mollen , the 47-year-old actress and author, recently took to social media to address her critics with a humorous post featuring her son. On June 15, she shared an Instagram Story photo of herself hugging her child on a sidewalk, captioning it, Somebody call the cops, I'm hugging my son who I haven't seen in three days.

The image showed Mollen in boardshorts, an oversized striped shirt, flip flops, and a hat, while her son wore tie-dye shorts, a white T-shirt, and blue Crocs. She covered his face with a heart emoji to protect his identity. This lighthearted jab came just weeks after she faced intense backlash for a previous post that many found inappropriate. The controversy began on May 25 when Mollen posted two photos on Instagram.

In one, she had her hands around the back of her son's head, and in the other, the pair lay on a bed with their arms intertwined in each other's hair. The caption read, Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have. Critics flooded the comments, calling the caption creepy and unhealthy. One user wrote, Saw the original post with the original caption.

Super weird. And I have boys the same age. And yes we hug and cuddle but that caption was creepy AF. Another added, Hugging your kids: Healthy and encouraged.

Calling your child your boyfriend and posting photos of you lying between their legs on a bed: Not healthy or encouraged. Your child is not your boyfriend. Mollen defended herself, arguing that critics were misinterpreting her joke. She explained that the caption was a play on the idea that mothers often joke about their sons being future boyfriends, but she acknowledged the backlash was shocking.

In a subsequent post, she wrote, Like this is absolutely jaw-dropping. A photo of me hugging my 12-year-old child is getting ridiculed. She also reflected on her split from Jason Biggs, which was confirmed in May 2026 after 18 years of marriage. The couple shares two sons, and a representative said they remain on great terms focused on raising their children.

Mollen later opened up about feeling like the spare in her marriage to Biggs, known for his role in American Pie, and about the loneliness she experienced. In an essay on her website, she wrote about the challenges of parenthood and the bittersweet feeling of children growing up, urging other parents not to let anyone shame them for holding on while they still can.

Mollen's recent posts have sparked broader discussions about parenting boundaries and the language used in public forums. While some defended her right to joke, others stressed the importance of appropriate labels. The incident also highlighted the scrutiny public figures face, especially after separation. Mollen continues to share her journey through writing and social media, balancing humor with vulnerability.

Furthermore, Mollen has addressed her ADHD and how it impacts her ability to appreciate the present. In her essay, she wrote, When you're young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you're in it. She described parenthood as demanding a level of commitment that would be considered pathological in any other context, yet she finds herself constantly striving for affection and approval from her children.

The mixed reactions to her posts show the delicate line between parental affection and public perception, a line Mollen continues to navigate with her characteristic candor





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