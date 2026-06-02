Jenny Mollen Sparks Backlash with Controversial Comments About Her Sons

Jenny Mollen faces criticism after calling her eldest son 'toxic' and writing an essay about the challenges of raising boys.

Jenny Mollen , actress and wife of Jason Biggs , has sparked backlash after posting a photo on Instagram with her eldest son and captioning it with a controversial statement about eldest sons being toxic dating partners.

The deleted caption reportedly read, 'Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.

' Mollen doubled down on the comment in replies, writing, 'I said your eldest will be the most toxic bf you ever have. I stand by this!

' The photo shows Mollen lying on top of her son Sid, with her hands around his head, both faces covered. Critics expressed disgust, with one commenter saying, 'As a boy mom, I'm deeply appalled. The first caption was reprehensible.

' Others defended her, arguing the photo was just a mother hugging her child. Following the backlash, Mollen published an essay on her Substack elaborating on her views about raising boys. She wrote, 'Having boys is a mind f-k. It builds you up, only to tear you apart.

' She referred to her sons as 'the most emotionally high-maintenance men I've ever dated. ' In the essay, she also admitted to struggling with her eldest son texting a 12-year-old girl, complaining to her husband that she wanted to intervene because the girl 'wasn't even hotter than me. ' Mollen lamented what she called the 'abandonment' felt by boy moms, describing it as 'uniquely cruel because it begins as worship.

' The 47-year-old mother of two has previously made similar comments about her relationship with her sons. In the essay, she stated, 'I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers,' claiming it's the only way she can stay close with them in adulthood. The essay has divided readers, with some finding her humor relatable and others deeming it inappropriate. Mollen and Biggs, who married in 2008, have two sons, Sid and Lazlo.

The controversy has reignited debates about the 'boy mom' phenomenon and the boundaries of maternal attachment





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Jenny Mollen Jason Biggs Parenting Controversy Boy Mom Toxic Eldest Son

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