Jenny Mollen's 'Boy Mom' Essay Is Causing A Stir After Her Deleted Caption About Her Son

The actress is getting all kinds of backlash for her post.

‘s controversial Instagram photo with her 12-year-old son, Sid, has dredged up a “boy mom” essay she previously wrote on her Substack. Let’s recap. , showing herself lying on a bed with her son, both of them locked in an embrace.

The caption, which was later removed, is what seemed to irk commenters.

“Your eldest will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” Mollen wrote. This generated a mixed response.

“Your child is not your boyfriend. A boyfriend is a romantic partner,” wrote an Instagram user representing one side of the debate.

“This is normal and should be encouraged. This photo represents the unconditional love between a mother and her child,” wrote another person making a case on Mollen’s behalf.

Pre-Breakup, Jason Biggs Revealed How He & Jenny Mollen Avoided ‘Becoming Not the Best Versions’ Soon, attention turned to one of Mollen’s previous posts about her son, whom she shares with her estranged husband,, Mollen lamented about the emotions she feels while raising her boys in what appears to be a largely comedic post in an outlandish style of writing that is typical of Mollen’s work.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers. It’s my only shot at staying relevant, of seeming useful, and of winning by comparison,” she wrote, adding that being a mom of sons “builds you up, only to tear you apart. ” Mollen wrote about her eldest son texting a girl she deemed to be “toxic,” leaving her unsure of how to react.

“I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me. But Jason insisted I let him make his own mistakes,” she wrote.

“As a mother, you want to shield and protect and fiercely defend the thing you’ve devoted your life to shaping. ” “The abandonment we eventually endure as boy moms is uniquely cruel because it begins as worship,” she wrote.

“We spend years being the center of their emotional world, only to slowly watch them build one without us. ” Mollen added that she is “living through the longest goodbye of my life,” and concluded the essay by saying, “I pray that at least one of them is gay. ”with Sara Haines coming to the actress’s defense, noting she’s always been “deliberately provocative. ” “She’s trying to get your attention.

She wrote an essay specifically about moms and sons just a couple weeks ago, and it was about letting go,” Haines explained.

“How she now understood why her mother-in-law may have looked at her a certain way because she was letting go of her baby boy. She was addressing the universal, perennial truth that if you’re a good parent, you’ll raise them to leave you. ” “So that was an attention-getting title,” she added of the caption.

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