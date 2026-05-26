Jenny Mollen Opens Up About Separation from Jason Biggs, Cites Presence Struggles and Upcoming Birthday Trip to Italy

In a Substack essay, Jenny Mollen reflects on her difficulty staying present, how it may have contributed to her split from Jason Biggs after 18 years, and her plans to celebrate her 47th birthday in Italy while co‑parenting their two sons.

Jason Biggs and his wife of 18 years, actress and author Jenny Mollen , confirmed their separation 11 days ago, and on Monday Mollen broke her silence with a candid essay published on Substack.

Titled “Don’t Tell Me What It Is,” the 46‑year‑old writer reflected on a lifelong struggle to stay present in the moment, a tension she believes contributed to the breakdown of her marriage. She described herself as always being in a hurry – rushing through college, racing to land a television role, and even feeling like a billboard outside an ex‑boyfriend’s apartment.

This sense of constant motion, she said, made every place feel like a temporary waiting room before some undefined operation. Mollen, who was born in Arizona and lives with ADHD, explained that being “middle‑aged with ADHD” makes it feel impossible to truly appreciate what is happening now. She likened her highest highs to pennies disappearing into a bottomless well, a metaphor for fleeting joy that never seems to fill the void.

In the essay she wrote, “I would wait a moment for the sound of something landing, but before it arrived I was already on to the next, hoping the next thing would finally cure me, make me feel worthy, and give me the validation that has always evaded me. ” While she was packing for a trip to Italy to celebrate her 47th birthday, Mollen admitted the journey felt like a real‑life version of Eat, Pray, Love, but she dismissed the notion that she was searching for herself abroad.

“I’m not going to find myself or sleep with some beautiful Italian stranger,” she said, noting that she already has two half‑Italian sons at home. The couple’s two children, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, are expected to remain primarily in the care of their father while Mollen is overseas, according to a source familiar with the arrangement. The source added that the children are “very much connected” to both parents and that the co‑parenting relationship is expected to stay amicable.

Industry insiders have suggested additional pressures that may have strained the marriage. An exclusive report to the Daily Mail on May 17 said that Biggs experienced a boost to his ego after shedding 35 pounds last year, but the stress of directing his first feature film, the untitled home‑invasion romance, may have created a wedge between the partners.

The couple, who first met on a blind date while working on the 2008 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Girl, have not been seen together publicly since attending the Artwalk NY benefit in November. Their past includes a notorious 2011 episode in which they hired an escort for a night out, a story that resurfaced in recent media coverage.

As the separation unfolds, both Biggs and Mollen have expressed a desire to keep the focus on their children and personal growth rather than sensational headlines, signaling an attempt to navigate this new chapter with as much grace as possible





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jason Biggs Jenny Mollen Separation Celebrity Divorce Co‑Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Friday The 13th's Jason Voorhees Info Revealed for Dead By DaylightMore details have been revealed about Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees being added to Dead by Daylight as the latest killer

Read more »

Dead by Daylight Launches Jason Voorhees CharacterFans can finally play as Michael Myers' iconic antagonist in the asymmetrical horror game starting June 16, 2026, with a Steam public test build available a month earlier.

Read more »

Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Does Firing Jason Kidd Change Draft Strategy?Jason Kidd is no longer the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Could that change their draft board?

Read more »

Jenny Mollen pens vulnerable essay about struggle to feel ‘worthy and validated’ after Jason Biggs splitMollen said in her essay she’s “rushed” through her entire life since childhood.

Read more »