Jenny Mollen Defends Hugging Son Amid Separation from Jason Biggs, Citing Public Scrutiny

Jenny Mollen faces backlash over Instagram photos showing her embracing her son. She attributes the criticism to her separation from Jason Biggs, stating that unmarried mothers are viewed differently. The incident highlights her past feelings of being overshadowed by Biggs's career.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs , who announced their separation in May 2023 after nine years of marriage, are navigating co-parenting while under public scrutiny . A representative for the couple emphasized that they remain focused on raising their two sons, despite their estrangement.

Prior to the split becoming public, Mollen openly discussed her longstanding feelings of inadequacy and being overshadowed within the marriage. In a May episode of the "What Matters With Liz" podcast, she described feeling like the "spare" rather than the "heir" to her husband's prominent career and public persona.

She explained, "When I got together with Jason, I always had a chip on my shoulder in the beginning because I felt like suddenly I went from being the oldest daughter and I felt like I had my s*** together and then suddenly, I married this guy who in a lot of ways - career wise - totally eclipsed me.

" She recounted how everyone's fascination with Biggs left her feeling brushed aside, stating, "Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, Jason Biggs,' and I became the guest. And it drove me crazy to always just be, like, brushed to the side.

" The situation intensified when Mollen shared two Instagram photos on May 25. The images showed her lying on a bed with her younger son, Sid, in a close embrace. In one, her hands are around his head; in the other, his hands are positioned near her face. Crucially, neither child's face was visible.

Mollen initially captioned the post with the provocative line, "Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.

" She later removed the caption, replacing it with a single period, though the images remain. The post and its original caption sparked a fierce online debate, dividing opinion on whether the imagery and wording were appropriate. Some commenters expressed deep discomfort, with one writing, "Saw the original post with the original caption. 😳 Super weird.

And I have boys the same age. And yes we hug and cuddle but that caption was creepy AF," and another adding, "Hugging your kids: Healthy and encouraged. Calling your child your boyfriend and posting photos of you lying between their legs on a bed: Not healthy or encouraged. Your child is not your boyfriend.

A boyfriend is a romantic partner.

" Others rallied in Mollen's defense, arguing she was being unfairly targeted. "What in the f***? She's not doing anything wrong. That's her son.

That's his mom. We already known she a lot and eccentric. I love her ❤️🙌😂😂," one user commented, while another encouraged, "Jenny, it's all good. You go ahead and hug your kids as much as possible!!

Before you know it, they'll be off on their own … and then you'll have to get a cat 🐈!!

" Mollen responded directly to the backlash in an Instagram Story statement on June 1, framing the criticism as a consequence of her marital status. "It's like because I'm getting separated, because I'm not protected by the institution of marriage, I'm suddenly like a different kind of target in what I'm posting," she said. "Like this is absolutely jaw-dropping. A photo of me hugging my 12-year-old child is getting ridiculed.

" The controversy underscores the heightened scrutiny public figures face during personal upheaval, where everyday parenting moments are amplified and dissected by a global audience. The article also briefly mentioned that Heather McComb, ex-wife of actor James Van Der Beek, recently remarried, noting the development as a separate piece of celebrity news





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