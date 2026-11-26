Jenny McCarthy discusses her final therapeutic plasma exchange sessions for mold poisoning, revealing financial costs and symptoms including PTSD and chemical sensitivity.

Jenny McCarthy completed her fifth and final round of therapeutic plasma exchange treatment on Tuesday, November 24. The 54-year-old television personality underwent the intensive procedure during an Instagram Live broadcast to address the severe effects of mold poisoning. Each session of this specialized medical intervention costs six thousand dollars. This final treatment concludes a monthly regimen designed to remove toxic mycotoxins from her bloodstream.

McCarthy explained that previous attempts at standard mold detoxification proved ineffective for her specific condition. She expressed deep frustration over the financial burden of unproven methods that failed to provide relief. The therapeutic plasma exchange was adopted as a more direct and aggressive approach to managing the toxic exposure. She confirmed definitively that this marks the concluding phase of this specific medical intervention plan.

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For two years, McCarthy battled a debilitating range of health issues including severe weight gain and eye swelling. Her physician identified serious mold contamination capable of causing seizures if it crossed the blood-brain barrier. She described a period of intense medical exploration involving surgeries and mysterious physical growths. She stated she now feels significantly better and less sensitive to her environment after completing the treatments.

The actress discussed developing post-traumatic stress disorder as a direct result of the mold poisoning ordeal. She revealed that any exposure to mold triggers immediate histamine reactions causing severe physical distress. This psychological toll extended to her home life where she lived in a tent for months due to extreme chemical sensitivity. Her husband, Don Wahlberg, witnessed her distress during a nervous breakdown at a hotel in Las Vegas.

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McCarthy shared that her recovery involves managing a home environment completely free from environmental contaminants. She noted that she is no longer living out of temporary structures and feels her life is returning to normal. The elimination of mold from her immediate surroundings has reduced her need for constant medical interventions. She continues to advocate for awareness regarding the serious health risks associated with mold exposure.

During a podcast appearance, McCarthy described how the illness affected her immune system on a profound level. She went down a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, and implants literally falling out. She realized her immune system was fighting something much bigger than typical illnesses. The doctor warned her that the type of mold she had could cause seizures if it reached her brain.

McCarthy noted that she is not as sensitive to the world anymore and feels life is back inside of her. She was previously so chemically sensitive that she could not handle much in her daily environment. The fact that she is no longer living in a tent indicates a significant improvement in her overall health status. She feels that her body is recovering and responding positively to the cessation of toxic exposure.

Don Wahlberg remained extremely worried about his wife throughout the ordeal. He witnessed an alarming incident at a Las Vegas hotel where McCarthy suffered a panic attack. She passed out and woke up with swollen eyes, realizing there was mold in the room. She went into hysterics and cried so hard that her husband had never seen her like this before.

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The TV personality remains vocal about the invisible dangers of mycotoxin exposure in residential spaces. She hopes that sharing her experience will help others recognize the signs of mold poisoning. Her journey highlights the complex relationship between environmental factors and severe physical health issues. Her advocacy continues to raise important questions about housing safety and medical testing standards.