Jenny McCarthy Details Mold Toxicity and PTSD After Long‑Term Health Struggles

Actress Jenny McCarthy shares her battle with severe mold toxicity, mycotoxin poisoning and the PTSD it triggered, after multiple surgeries and hospital visits.

Actress Jenny McCarthy revealed that a recent episode on Maria Menounos' podcast exposed the depth of her struggle with severe mold toxicity and the post‑traumatic stress disorder that followed. In a candid interview, she spoke about the debilitating symptoms, surgical history and ongoing detoxification process that have kept her from feeling fully recovered.

Mold Toxicity Overview and Diagnostic Journey

McCarthy explained that she was first aware of the problem after repeated hospital stays and surgeries over a 15‑month period. She underwent a series of tests that identified high levels of mycotoxins in her bloodstream, indicating that toxic mold spores had entered her system. Her doctor warned that the type of mold could cross the blood‑brain barrier and potentially trigger seizures, a risk that forced further medical intervention.

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During her diagnostic period, McCarthy recounted visiting a Las Vegas hotel with her partner, where she experienced an acute histamine reaction in a room she later confirmed contained mold. She said the incident left her convinced that mold was present even in places where it was not, amplifying her anxiety and distress.

PTSD Symptoms Triggered by Mold Exposure

McCarthy stated that the repeated exposures and medical trauma led to a state she described as a "living hell." She highlighted that she now experiences panic attacks whenever she considers traveling, taking rides, or dining out-activities that might expose her to unseen mold spores. The emotional toll was such that her husband had never seen her in such a distressed state, emphasizing the sudden intensity of her symptoms.

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She also noted that the fear of recurrent mold poisoning has made her hesitant about public transportation and air travel, both of which involve closed environments where mold growth can be a risk. The traumatic impact has extended beyond physical health, affecting her mental well‑being and daily life choices.

Ongoing Recovery and Future Plans

McCarthy is currently in the seventh month of a comprehensive mold detox program, which she describes as "knee‑deep" in her recovery efforts. She has stated that she feels significantly better than before, but acknowledges that full recovery remains a work in progress. She added that she is determined not to let the illness define her future, as she continues to pursue her career and personal interests while managing her health.

While she has chosen to keep her breast implants despite the recommended removal by some experts, McCarthy emphasized that the decision was rooted in personal preference and not tied to her mold toxicity. She remains committed to following her medical team's guidance on ongoing detoxification and monitoring for any potential complications.