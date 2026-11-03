Jenny McCarthy defends ‘toxic’ breast implants amid mold sickness nightmare

She recently revealed that she is living in a tent due to her illness.

“I’m toxic-phobic, a lot of people make fun of me ,” McCarthy admitted during the show, in which she interviewed her own plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“Touché, you are correct, that is one thing that I, maybe, someday, when I’m an old lady, will want to be a free bird, but in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that, I mean, I went down dramatically, much smaller where I used to be, but I am not ready for zucchini titties,” she lamented. During the episode, she also shared that the “Botched” star had indeed been the plastic surgeon behind her own set of implants.

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McCarthy has Motiva breast implants, which were recently FDA approved in 2024. They are a softer version of silicone implants that allow for more natural movement.

“Terry’s been doing my boobs for a very, very long time,” McCarthy said, as she explained that he had performed multiple surgeries on her, including a reduction in the early 2000’s. However, during their conversation, Dr. Dubrow noted that he didn’t think McCarthy’s implants had anything to do with her mold poisoning diagnosis. In December 2025, the “Masked Singer” judge was diagnosed with Mycotoxin poisoning, which occurs when you inhale, ingest, or absorb toxic chemicals produced by mold.

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Instagram/@jennymccarthy“That’s where this journey has brought me,” McCarthy, who is married to Donnie Wahlberg, said.

“After all of those surgeries, after being diagnosed with Mycotoxin poisoning, I feel a little bit sometimes crazy and like the walls are caving in and paranoid. ” “It’s really, really hard, and they talk about people with mold poisoning having PTSD, I’m still in the traumatic part,” she added. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! YouTube/The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg ShowRon Galella Collection via Getty Images