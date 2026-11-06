Jennifer Welch Mocks Charlie Kirk Murder Amid 2026 Midterm Wins

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch sparked outrage after making light of Charlie Kirk's assassination during a celebration of Democratic midterm victories in November 2026.

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch generated intense controversy on November 5, 2026, by joking about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a celebratory episode of her show, I've Had It. The remarks occurred immediately following a series of significant Democratic victories in the 2026 midterm elections, which Welch and co-host Angie Sullivan framed as a major cultural shift. Welch mocked the political landscape by sharing social media jokes about progressive changes, including the renaming of public landmarks and shifts in cultural norms.

Podcast Segment Mocks Conservative Icons

During the recording, Welch and Sullivan read aloud a list of humorous online posts that ridiculed the Republican Party's performance in the midterms. The hosts laughed over jokes suggesting the renaming of locations to Pronoun Park and Trans Towers. Welch quoted posts predicting the invention of new pronouns that would be unpronounceable, alongside jokes about Chick-fil-A changing its Sunday closure policy and critiques of mega churches.

Also read Turning Point USA | Fox News

The segment took a darker turn when the hosts began discussing jokes about the death of Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September 2025 at a rally at Utah Valley University. Welch and Sullivan giggled for over twenty seconds as Welch read the statement, We are digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again. Welch then clarified her comment by stating that Kirk was shot by a white MAGA person, referring to the suspect charged in the killing.

Details on the 2025 Assassination Case

Welch's reference to the killer aligns with charges against Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Kirk's September 2025 assassination. Prosecutors allege that Robinson confessed to the murder because he had had enough of Kirk's hatred. However, legal records and public reports indicate that Robinson has not espoused MAGA views or affiliation with the political movement mentioned by Welch.

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The podcaster's characterization of the suspect has been widely disputed by legal observers and the families involved. The incident at Utah Valley University remains a subject of intense public scrutiny. Welch continued to laugh at the joke while Sullivan struggled to contain her amusement, creating a moment that would quickly spread across social media platforms for further criticism.

Backlash from Conservatives and Media Figures

The remarks triggered an immediate and fierce backlash from conservative figures and media commentators. Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson and close friend of Charlie Kirk, responded on X with a harsh condemnation. Kolvet posted that he did not know where or how Jennifer Welch would face consequences but stated she would regret being an ugly demonic witch for laughing at the murder of an innocent man.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald also criticized the podcast hosts on social media, noting that few on the left objected to the remarks on grounds of basic decency. Greenwald suggested that online group-think prevents critics from speaking out against such celebrations of fatal violence. He argued that the hosts lacked the courage to endure even trivial criticism for their public cackling over a shooting.

Industry Reactions and Cultural Commentary

Commentator Rita Panahi joined the criticism, branding Welch and Sullivan as thoroughly disgusting. Panahi described the hosts as the monsters who believe they are moral superiors while mocking tragedy. The episode highlighted a deepening divide in how political violence is discussed in conservative versus liberal media spheres.

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Welch attempted to pivot back to the election results, praising the cleverness of people mocking Republican wipeouts. She stated that these people make her patriotic and that she loves the country despite her disdain for Fox News. The segment remains one of the most controversial moments of the 2026 election cycle, with the podcast clip continuing to circulate widely online as a symbol of the cultural war.