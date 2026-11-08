Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Apologize for Laughing at “Insensitive Joke” About Charlie Kirk on ‘I’ve Had It’ Podcast

'We regret it, and we apologize. Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence,' they wrote in a joint statement on Saturday.

podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan have released an apology statement for laughing at a joke about“On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk.

It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize,” they wrote in a statement shared on theSaturday.

Also read Cash App and Chewy Cut Ties With Jennifer Welch Podcast Amid Backlash

“Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform. To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. ”The Widow and the Firebrand: How Candace Owens Turned a Conservative Succession Into a Crusade Against Erika Kirk During the Thursday episode of the podcast, the hosts read posts made by online users amid the 2026 midterm results.

They read one that said, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again,” and they both laughed. “We’ll keep using our platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans,” Welch and Sullivan’s joint statement concluded.in September 2025 after being fatally shot while speaking at a college event in Utah County, Utah.

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, Cash App announced they were no longer sponsors of the podcast.

“We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast,” Cash App wrote. Connor Wood Reveals What Happened on 8th Avenue With Jennifer Lawrence in New Smoothie King Collab: “Missed My Moment” Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Call Out Trump’s “I Wasn’t on the Ballot” Excuse for Midterm Losses: “Shut Up”