Megan Fox Confirms Jennifer's Body 2 Script Update From Director Karyn Kusama

Director Karyn Kusama confirms the Jennifer's Body sequel is active at 20th Century Studios. Megan Fox returns as Diablo to recreate the original cult classic's wild energy.

Director Karyn Kusama has confirmed that the sequel to the 2009 comedy horror film Jennifer's Body is in active development. The studio 20th Century Studios is currently scripting the project, bringing renewed attention to the cult favorite. Kusama revealed the status of the production ahead of her upcoming public reunion with lead actress Megan Fox. This announcement marks the first time the project has moved from rumor to confirmed development under the original creative team.

Kusama shared her enthusiastic reaction to seeing the sequel script take shape. She noted that co-star Megan Fox is currently working on the material and expressed high excitement about the final outcome. Kusama indicated that she is familiar with the foundational elements of the plot. She deliberately withheld specific details to preserve the surprise for audiences worldwide.

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The director assured fans that the tone promises to match the wild energy of the original release. Kusama stated she has no doubt that Megan Fox will deliver an absolutely incredible performance in the role of Diablo. This confidence stems from their previous successful collaboration on the 2009 film. The dynamic between director and star contributed significantly to that original movie's success.

Kusama celebrated the enduring legacy of the 2009 film, calling its cult status deeply satisfying. She expressed gratitude that the work continues to resonate with viewers years after its initial release. The director pointed to a recent pop culture reference as proof of the movie's lasting impact. Prime Video series Overcompensating featured a recurring nod to the film.

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This reference included a cameo appearance by Megan Fox within the new show. Kusama joked that hearing the film described as someone's Godfather tickles her all the way down to her toes. The comparison highlights the significant cultural footprint the movie has maintained in modern media. Kusama admitted she initially hesitated to read the original script due to its title.

Once she engaged with the material, the unique blend of humor, horror, and tragedy hooked her immediately. The meeting with Megan Fox sealed her decision to direct the film. She praised the actor's comedic timing and intelligence as a secret weapon for the production. This chemistry set a high bar for any potential continuation of the franchise.

Fans awaiting an official announcement for Jennifer's Body 2 can catch Kusama and Fox at a sold-out event at the Academy Museum. This reunion offers a rare opportunity to see the creative team together before further details are released. The project remains in the development phase with no release date currently scheduled. Attention now turns to the script's progression and casting confirmations for future roles.