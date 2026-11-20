Jennifer Rockwood's 32-year BYU coaching career produced championships, All-Americans and professional players. But her former players say her greatest legacy is much more personal.

Provo • Afton Perry remembers one of the first times she met BYU women’s soccer coach Jennifer Rockwood, long before she joined the hundreds of players the coach has mentored in nearly 40 years leading the Cougars’ program in some form.

Perry hadn’t received a scholarship offer yet, but the then-freshman at Westlake High School was attending a Utah Youth Soccer awards banquet with her Olympic Development Program team, and Rockwood was the featured guest speaker. The Cougars had just come off a run to the 2021 NCAA women’s College Cup national championship, a first in program history. Rockwood remarked then that the roster was made up primarily of Utah-born soccer players, including more than two-thirds of the starting lineup.

Also read Focus remains as Utah, BYU look to stay on playoff path in tough road tests

Perry didn’t leave with a scholarship offer — that would come later — but she did leave with more respect for Rockwood and her role in growing the game in her home state.

“I’ve been inspired by her,” said Perry, the sophomore midfielder who started all 21 games this season. “It’s empowering to me, what she’s done in soccer but also as a woman in sports. She’s built a career, and one that’s highly recognized in the soccer world for her passion and her love.

“She’s never given up on the girls she’s coached, but also the things she believes in. ” Rockwood will take a final bow as BYU’s coach sometime in the next month during the NCAA Tournament. BYU opens the tournament Friday by hosting Weber State. It’s Rockwood’s 27th NCAA Tournament in 32 years as head of BYU.

Dozens of Rockwood’s current and former players have spoken with The Tribune during the coach’s final season. And after 32 years, it’s not exactly an exclusive club. Rockwood glows with pride each time those former players return to campus for alumni events, drop-in visits, and occasionally to fill out rosters for intrasquad scrimmages. She’ll even be coaching against a former player on Friday.

Colette Jepson-Smith, the former BYU forward, is a current Weber State assistant coach. In 32 years as a Division I women’s soccer coach, Rockwood’s career has transcended the Beautiful Game, though the growth of BYU women’s soccer is impressive enough on its own. Brecken Mozingo has known Rockwood since childhood, having been recruited by her after colleges started inquiring about the 14-year-old rising star playing semiprofessional soccer with the now-defunct Real Salt Lake Women.

Advertisement

But after setting a school record for goals scored at Alta High, Mozingo initially rebuffed BYU and signed with UCLA out of high school. After making just six appearances as a freshman in Westwood, the Sandy native opted for a return home — where Rockwood was waiting with open arms. That’s the thing about Rockwood, Mozingo explained after wrapping up her third season with Utah Royals FC.

For as good a soccer coach as she is, the way she cared about her players’ personal well-being was always greater than her coaching accolades. And that’s saying something. She has quite the resume.

Rockwood won conference championships in all four leagues in which she coached — 28 in all, including 18 in the regular season, and led the Cougars to 27 NCAA Tournament bids, 10 Sweet 16 teams, five Elite Eight appearances, and two NCAA College Cup semifinal berths and one runner-up finish. She mentored 24 All-Americans, 13 Academic All-Americans, nine MAC Hermann Trophy candidates, launched 18 former players to professional careers, and sent nine more to represent the United States at the U-20 level or higher.

But for Mozingo, those accomplishments barely stack up to her personal touch.

“She leaves inspiration and a footprint in each girl’s life, even soccer aside,” Mozingo said. You can see that in the small touches around the program. Some time ago, she made a habit of bringing her mom’s homemade cookies to games for her players and staff. In recent years, the tradition extended to the handful of media covering her program.

“She’s made a lasting imprint on me because she showed up,” Mozingo said. “She steps in a room and has aura. She’s awesome. ” Friday’s opening-round game against Weber State will be the final home match of Rockwood’s legendary career, one that began when she stepped off the pitch as a player with the Cougars’ club program in 1989 and began guiding it toward NCAA Division I sanctioning in 1995.

“It’s win or go home,” Rockwood quipped before the game. “The season could be over at any game, but you’re excited to be in the NCAA Tournament … and now the expectation is to take it one game at a time, just like we’ve been doing all season.

” The Cougars already held one tribute night for Rockwood, when women’s cross country coach Diljeet Taylor helped change up the coach’s pregame style with some of Taylor’s own iconic “bling” and fashion . Before kickoff, BYU president Shane Reese honored Rockwood before the university announced the creation of a $500,000 donor-funded endowed scholarship fund that will honor the coach’s legacy and support BYU women’s soccer players “for years to come.

” Then the Cougars went out and beat Arizona State 1-0, clinching the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time in their three seasons in the league. BYU then went on to win the Big 12 championship, beating No. 7 Baylor in the final. This year’s conference titles were special for Rockwood. Not only was it her final season, but it also came in a year when the Cougars had to rally — and more than once.

Allie Fryer, the program’s top scorer two years ago, transferred to LSU before the year began. Ellie Walbruch, who led BYU in scoring with 16 goals in 2025, tore her ACL for a second time in her collegiate career just five games into the season. Two games later, the then-No. 13 Cougars suffered a humbling 4-0 loss to Utah State in Logan . Sometime in that span, Perry sat down in Rockwood’s office.

She was upset, the sophomore from Saratoga Springs admitted, both over the injury to a teammate and at the outlook for the remainder of the season. But Rockwood had a plan, and she shared part of it that day.

Advertisement

“She was immediately on to the next move,” Perry recalled, “and I knew that we’d be fine. I think that’s just how she rolls.

“Her belief in her girls and her program has probably gotten most of us to where we are,” she added. “You can tell she believes in us. ” BYU has lost just one game since — a 2-0 setback Oct. 8 at then-No. 16 West Virginia that was the only defeat on an 8-1-2 record in Big 12 play.

“We’re able to talk about those low points because we could get out of them, which is hard in the moment,” midfielder Mika Krommenhoek said. “But they happen to every team every year, and it’s a matter of bouncing back.

” Rockwood added that a lot of that bounce-back mentality came from a year ago, when the Cougars pushed through an 11-7-6 campaign with a 4-5-2 record in Big 12 play before a surprise run to the NCAA’s round of 16. BYU lost one player to graduation from last year , but returned the bulk of the roster along with a standout freshman class featuring immediate contributors like Midway’s Ellie Karl, Highland’s Kate Fuller and Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year Sydney Snow.

“Obviously, we felt that we had higher expectations because of all these returning players and because of our incoming freshman,” Rockwood said. “Then those things happened … and the belief in the team and in each other really came to be. Certainly, this group has really gone through it.

" “Losing Ellie was really disheartening for all of us,” she added. “But she has just stepped up. She was the heart and soul of our team before she got hurt — and I honestly can say she is still the heart and soul of our team, being there for her teammates and celebrating every great moment. She’s still leading this team.

” With leading scorer Mattyn Summers-Oviatt , the midfield engine of Krommenhoek and Lucy Kesler , and the continued ascendance of senior goalkeeper Chelsea Peterson , the Cougars responded each time they were knocked down.

“In those moments, there were times where we came together as a team and just talked and lifted each other up, to let each other know we were confident in our teammates,” said Krommenhoek, a junior from Mapleton. “It doesn’t matter what other people may think; we had full confidence in each other, and coming together as a team is what made the difference for us. ” Eventually, Rockwood’s final ride will run its course.

When it does, she’ll ride off into the sunset without a plan or a destination. But she’ll also look back on a legacy of athletes that gave everything for her program because she was ready to return the favor.

“These players give so much of their soul, mentally, physically, emotionally,” Rockwood said. “They’ve become very tight friends, and it’s fun for me to see how all of these alumni and the relationships and life lessons that prepare them for the rest of their life. “It’s a blessing that I get to share 4-5 years of their lives with them at BYU.

I just hope that they can look back and know that they were loved, that they were cared for, that they were pushed and were held accountable. I think our jobs as coaches are to help these girls and players realize that they can do more than what they believe they can do, and to try to get the best out of them. ”