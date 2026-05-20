Jennifer Meyer's pregnant ex-wife looks ready to give birth in Los Angeles

Ex-wife of Tobey Maguire celebrates her second delivery with two teenage children and her fiancé. She hinted at her exciting new chapter in life.

Jennifer Meyer looked as if she was ready to give birth any day now when she was spotted venturing out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 49-year-old ex-wife of Tobey Maguire was seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail as she proudly bared her massive baby bump in a brilliant white crop top on an outing with their two teen children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17. Meyer was out and about a week after her reported due date, which was said to be around Mother's Day. Her upcoming child will be her first with her 34-year-old fiancé, Geoff Ogunlesi, an entertainment executive.

Ogunlesi is the son of a multi-billionaire attorney and investment banker. Initially, she was married to Maguire, with whom she tied the knot in 2007, nearly a year after they welcomed Ruby and four years after their first meeting in 2003, during the production of Maguire's race-horse drama Seabiscuit.

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, 49, looked as if she was ready to give birth any day now when she was spotted venturing out in Los Angeles on Monday with their two teen children





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Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Designer Ex-Wife Of Tobey Maguire Celebrating Second Delivery Second Delivery Los Angeles Baby Bump Two Teenage Children Geoff Ogunlesi Ex-Girlfriends Love Story Seabiscuit Fairytale Experience Expecting Mother Tobey Maguire Expectant Mother

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