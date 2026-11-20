Nearly 30 summers later, Jennifer Love Hewitt recently had an onscreen reunion with Ryan Phillippe, courtesy of an upcoming '9-1-1' crossover.

Dermot Mulroney On How Filming ‘The Family Stone’ Sequel Feels Like Life Imitating Art: “So Moved”Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe have an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reunion in an upcoming '9-1-1' crossover event.

The actress, who plays 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie Kendall in the ABC flagship series, noted that before reuniting in the crossover with‘9-1-1’ Fuels Buzzy Return For ABC’s Thursday Night Procedural Slate With ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’“I’ve been in this universe for a while,” said Hewitt, who has played Maddie since Season 2 ofin 2018.

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“It’s such a safe, lovely place to be with the best people. And he and I have not seen each other since I was 18 years old. ”Having “never seen each other again” after wrapping the film, Hewitt noted that working together again “was a dream” and Phillippe “hadn’t — for me — changed at all,” adding that “he was the same in the most beautiful way. ” “And it was great.

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When we did the first movie together, his character was so terrible to me in that movie and hated me, but he was so lovely. … all I wanted to do was drink Joy Cola and like hang out with him because he had to be so mean to me that I just like wanted to be his friend. And he did it,” Hewitt added.

“He held that space for me still, which was really beautiful. ”comes amid the parent series’ 10th season and the spinoff’s sophomore season, airing back-to-back on Thursdays at 8/7c and 9/8c on ABC. Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set