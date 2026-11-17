Jennifer Love Hewitt Explains Why 13-Year Marriage With Brian Hallisay Is a “Choice Every Day”
Jennifer Love Hewitt detailed why she sees her 13-year marriage to husband Brian Hallisay as an everyday “choice,” noting she feels “very fortunate” to have him as a partner.
actress shared why her “heart still flutters” when she thinks about her husband.in an interview published Nov. 16.
“That’s the romantic part. I don’t ever expect him to choose me. I want to earn that choice every day. ” But while the 47-year-old admitted her romance with Hallisay “ebbs and flows,” she is always reminded of how much she loves him when they’re apart for too long.Also readNFL Week 10 Lessons: Cowboys Should Hire Brian Flores as Head Coach
“I still want him to be right there. And it’s a good feeling,” she continued.
“I think we just feel lucky and we keep it going. ”“I didn’t have that growing up myself, and so I feel very fortunate that I have it,” she added.
“He’s a really good partner. He’s a great dad. And he’s just a good man. And so I feel very lucky to have him.
” While Hewitt may know what you did last summer, she’s also been adamant that the secret to her marriage is opting to be dedicated to one another.
“We, I think, struggle like most parents with three kids and full-time jobs and all of the things to find our time,” she toldin 2024, “but I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time. ” As Hewitt sees it, “I genuinely feel that way, even when he makes me crazy. And he continues to choose me, thank God. ”
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