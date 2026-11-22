Jennifer Lopez returns to television with a two-hour concert special premiering November 26 on CBS and Paramount+.

Jennifer Lopez is set to bring her star power to Thanksgiving night with a special concert event that promises a blend of musical excellence and emotional storytelling. The two-hour special will air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on November 26. Viewers can watch the broadcast on CBS or stream the content exclusively on Paramount+.

Jennifer Lopez Concert Special Details

The performance was captured on March 28 during the closing night of Lopez's sold-out residency. The footage documents the final show of her twelve-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This production serves as a retrospective of her career, tracing her journey from her roots in the Bronx to becoming a global entertainment icon.

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The special features a diverse array of live performances that highlight her versatility as an artist. Audiences can expect to see carefully crafted choreography that matches the intensity of the music. Beyond the spectacle, the program includes raw and personal stories that add significant emotional weight to every number performed on stage.

BET Soul Train Awards Return to Chicago

The BET Soul Train Awards 2026 are making a significant comeback after a three-year absence from the television landscape. The broadcast is scheduled to air on November 27 on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. This marks a major return for the iconic ceremony to the city where the brand originated.

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The event took place on November 5, 2026, at the Harris Theater in Chicago. Anthony Anderson served as the host for the celebration, guiding viewers through the night's highlights. The location holds deep historical significance for the awards, honoring the birthplace of the Soul Train legacy.

Sacrifice Season 2 Series Finale

Paramount+ is also airing the series finale of Sacrifice Season 2 on November 25. The drama centers on Daniella Hernandez, an entertainment attorney living in Los Angeles. The narrative follows her efforts to protect her family's birthright against overwhelming odds.

The tenth episode, titled Chasing Ghosts, serves as the culmination of the season's intense plotlines. The story builds up to high-stakes financial and legal battles that threaten everything Hernandez holds dear. This final episode wraps up the season's major conflicts and sets the stage for potential future developments.

Additional Streaming Releases and Updates

Entertainment enthusiasts have a busy week of new content to look forward to across multiple platforms. New releases on HBO Max from November 23 to November 29, 2026, include Batwheels Season. Netflix is adding The Hunting Wives Season 2 to its library during the same week.

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Hulu will feature an Australia-based action movie starring Alan Ritchson, arriving on November 27. Apple TV is also adding new content, including a fresh warrior saga featuring Chris Pratt. These additions provide a wide range of genres for subscribers to explore throughout the holiday weekend.