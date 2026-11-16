Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on 'Fallon': 'This Does Feel Like a Happy Era'

Jennifer Lopez discussed her next album and upcoming summer tour on 'The Tonight Show.'

and took the opportunity to hint at new music. The singer told Fallon now that her kids have gone off to college she feels “free.

” “I’m alone, I’m free, I can do whatever the fuck I want,” Lopez told hostShe described her current state of mind as her “happy era,” which has led to her to the recording studio.

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“I am recording,” Lopez confirmed. “When the kids were leaving I was having so many feelings and so many emotions that I went into the studio and started kind of like playing around and making music. And now I’ve made like 20 songs and I feel like I’m only halfway done. Like, I need to be in there longer.

” She added, “I have a couple that I am really excited about. But this does feel like a happy era where I feel unencumbered with anything unhealthy. It’s just like a very healthy time in my life. I’m on my own.

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I feel like it’s another coming of age that happens in our lives. I think a lot of parents will relate to that. It happens when you leave home for the first time—my kids are having it right now, they’re coming of age—and you have it again when your kids leave. Because for 20 years that’s all it’s about, you know?

And now it’s just me. So it’s a very happy time in a lot of ways even though it had a lot of other emotions involved with it. ”Las Vegas residency , which she launched on New Year’s Eve week in 2025 and continued through March 28, 2026. She also teased a summer tour for 2027.

“It just happened like a couple days ago,” she said. “I think it’s going to happen. ”Outlook Outage: Microsoft's Email Service Goes Down Nationwide DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take Over8 Standout Moments From the Governors Awards: Glenn Close Finally Gets Her Oscar, Diane Warren Pitches Olivia Wilde a Christmas Song and More