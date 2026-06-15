Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in a Plunging Cyberspace Bodysuit

She joins David Guetta for a surprise performance

surprised the crowd at David Guetta’s Stade de France concert, joining the French artist in Paris to perform their collaborative single, “Save Me Tonight. ” And for the show, she put a high-tech spin on her classic on-stage wardrobe.

Turning to Ukrainian label TTSWTRS , the star selected a plunging bodysuit and oversize lacquer jacket from its Time collection—a line that pulled inspiration from vintage computer monitors and the early days of the internet. The leotard, which was designed to mimic the look of a sports bra layered under a one piece, was covered in “data” from a “bio machine” and a neon-colored cyberspace grid contouring the body.matched its counterpart with the same grid lines outlining the shape of a body for a trippy, digitalized look.

Lopez wore the pieces with sheer black tights and little black boots, and pulled her hair up into a high ponytail. Her diamond earrings added a bit of sparkle, and for makeup, she went bold with long lashes, bronzed eye shadow, and lined lips. Lopez also treated the crowd to her classic hit “On the Floor,” performing the 2011 track over a decade and a half after its initial release. , and tons of sparkles.

Here, she switched her actor’s cap for her singer’s, trading the red-carpet looks for daring stage fits.





harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez Shines Backstage in Paris and Reflects on True Romance, Divorce, and Healing with FatherJennifer Lopez wowed in a cutout leotard before her performance with David Guetta. In a new interview, she raved about the film True Romance, confessed attraction to its male stars, and shared an emotional story about watching I'm Still Here with her dad during her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez admits she 'would've had sex' with entire star-studded 90s movie castJennifer Lopez made a NSFW confession about the 1993 movie 'True Romance' cast during a podcast interview with 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez's Gingham Maxi Dress Lookalike Found on Amazon for $40Jennifer Lopez's summery gingham maxi dress from Reformation is sold out and expensive, but an Amazon alternative from Prettygarden offers the same boho-luxe style for just $40. The dress features a square neckline, A-line silhouette, and comes in 14 colors, including a pink hue similar to Lopez's. Shoppers confirm its comfort, quality, and versatility for year-round wear.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates ‘From the Block’ After Knicks’ NBA Finals Win Amid New Yorker ControversyJennifer Lopez was proud to celebrate the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA Championship win amid her 'New Yorker' take controversy

Read more »