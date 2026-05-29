Jennifer Lopez Takes Subtle Swipe at Ben Affleck, Regrets Not Being Single Sooner

Jennifer Lopez revealed she regrets not becoming single sooner, in a comment seen as a dig at ex-husband Ben Affleck. She also discussed her new Netflix film Office Romance and her positive outlook on single life.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to take a subtle swipe at her ex Ben Affleck as she revealed that she regrets not being single sooner. The 56-year-old singer and actress, currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film Office Romance , discussed her relationship status during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lopez married Affleck in 2022, but filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, with the divorce finalized last February. When Kimmel asked if she was single, she confirmed with a cheerful smile as the audience erupted in supportive applause. I should have done it sooner, she said. I have been doing it all wrong, trust me.

This remark was widely interpreted as a subtle jab at her ex-husband, reflecting her newfound contentment with being alone. Kimmel then joked about her becoming the next Bachelorette on ABC, to which she quickly replied, No, are you crazy? I am not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now. She described being single as fantastic and added that she might find love later if the right person comes along.

The mother of two has been keeping busy with a packed schedule, especially as she prepares for the release of her romantic comedy Office Romance, which will premiere on Netflix on June 5. The film also stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Amy Sedaris, and Tony Hale. The plot follows Jackie, a CEO who enforces a strict anti-fraternization policy at her company, which becomes challenged when a new lawyer arrives.

Lopez spoke highly of her co-star Goldstein, noting their great chemistry on set. She admitted she expected him to be rough like his character in Ted Lasso, but found him soft-spoken and sweet. A source revealed that their chemistry was electric, with many suspecting they were hooking up. At the wrap party, they were said to be all over each other.

Lopez previously called Goldstein the best onscreen kisser, and he returned the compliment, rating her kiss 12 out of 10. Meanwhile, Lopez's divorce from Affleck was finalized last February, and last month it was reported that Affleck gave her his share of their $61 million marital mansion, which they had been trying to sell since July 2024





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Celebrity Divorce Office Romance Brett Goldstein

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Covered Up Her Ben Affleck TattooJennifer Lopez has finally revealed how she covered up her Ben Affleck tattoo two years after their painful split. The singer accidentally shared a peek at the altered inking located high up on her rib cage as she wore an ivory dress on Memorial Day. The marking is an infinity symbol with Ben's first name on the top right and Jennifer's first name on the bottom left written in cursive that she got on Valentine's Day in 2023. Ben's name has been covered up with black ink, though it is not clear what the new marking is of.

Read more »

How Jennifer Lopez switched up her tattoo dedicated to Ben Affleck post-divorceAfter speculation that the singer was getting her infinity symbol removed, it appears she simply has evolved the design to ex out her ex.

Read more »

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner team up to take daughter Violet, 20, to urgent careThe famous exes, who also co-parent Seraphina and Samuel, were all smiles helping their eldest child after she seemingly suffered an injury.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Regrets Not Being Single Sooner, Swipes at Ex Ben AffleckDuring an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jennifer Lopez expressed that she should have become single sooner, stating she had been doing it all wrong. The 56-year-old singer, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck last year, confirmed she is now happily single and has no interest in being the next Bachelorette. Lopez also previewed her upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance, co-starring Brett Goldstein, with whom she shares praised on-screen chemistry.

Read more »