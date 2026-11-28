One holiday, two completely different outfits.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsLopez—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, including her twins, who were"back home from college for the weekend.

" The superstar gathered her family members around the television to watch The"On the Floor" singer's $3,990 dress is constructed from a shimmering champagne gold fabric and includes a long pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a high neckline. Lopez accessorized the sophisticated outfit with a pair of gold earrings, while wearing her hair tied back in a tightFollowing the festivities, Lopez was also photographed wearing a very different outfit: a white, lace-trimmed, lingerie slip dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer and actress was photographed sitting on a balcony while wearing the slinky look, styled with a simple gold chain necklace.her Instagram post,"Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day.