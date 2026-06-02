Jennifer Lopez Supports Child's Gender Transition Amid Emotional Preparations for Twins' College Departure

Jennifer Lopez appeared in New York after her teenage child publicly shared a new trans identity. The singer balanced fashion, family support, and personal emotions as she readies her twins for college.

Jennifer Lopez , the 56-year-old singer and entertainator, was seen departing Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in New York City on Monday, exuding signature style and warmth.

She greeted fans with bright smiles and signed autographs, showcasing a delicate white cardigan over a long pink silk skirt, complemented by open-toe heels, oversized sunglasses, and a gold necklace. Her caramel hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look. Earlier that day, Lopez had worn a ruffled high-collar white gown with a black blazer, a chic black purse, and square sunglasses, demonstrating her versatile fashion sense amid a personally significant period.

This public appearance follows recent news about her teenage child's gender identity transition. Lopez shares 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muniz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In June 2022, she introduced Emme onstage using they/them pronouns, signaling a nonbinary identity. Now, it has been revealed that Emme, who now goes by 'he' and has adopted a new male name, celebrated his high school graduation recently.

The graduation event was notably attended by Samuel Affleck, the 14-year-old son of Lopez's fourth ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck's short-lived marriage has evolved into a cooperative blended family dynamic, with Garner offering support during Lopez's divorce. The twins will be attending different universities, and Lopez has been emotional about them leaving her $18 million mansion, having fought back tears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she mentioned crying for two months at the thought.

She plans to help them move into their dorms, despite the anticipated chaos, and hopes they will return home soon. Meanwhile, the twins' father Marc Anthony is expecting his eighth child with his current wife Nadia Ferreira. The family's story reflects evolving identities, parental support, and the bittersweet milestone of children leaving the nest





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Jennifer Lopez Emme Muniz Trans Identity Twins High School Graduation Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Parenting Gender Transition College Departure

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