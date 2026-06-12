Jennifer Lopez Spotted in Parisian Style, Discusses Film Tastes and Personal Struggles

Jennifer Lopez was seen in two chic outfits in Paris, attending a David Guetta concert and dining with friends, while also opening up about her favorite movie True Romance and her healing journey after her split from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez made a stylish appearance in Paris , France on Thursday, stepping out in a navy pinstripe suit as she headed to David Guetta 's concert.

The 56-year-old star paired the sharp two-piece with black mesh heels and carried a luxurious blue crocodile Birkin bag, valued at over £32,000. Aviator sunglasses completed her look as she happily signed autographs for fans before entering a cab. Earlier that day, Lopez was photographed leaving a restaurant with friends in a different ensemble-a brown jacket, black high-neck top, capris, and a Christian Dior Lady Dior Mini bag, showing her effortless fashion sense.

During a recent podcast interview with Brett Goldstein on "Films To Be Buried With," Lopez delved into her love for the 1993 film True Romance. She candidly admitted she would have been romantically interested in several of the film's male actors-Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, Gary Oldman-praising their performances and the movie's edgy characters.

"I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me," she remarked, highlighting the film's impact on her. Lopez also spoke about her personal challenges, particularly her divorce from Ben Affleck, which she described as a difficult period. She revealed that watching the Brazilian film "I'm Still Here" with her father provided a significant emotional release.

The movie, centered on a mother dealing with her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military dictatorship, resonated deeply with Lopez as she reflected on her own children and relationship with her father. The shared viewing experience became a poignant moment of healing during a turbulent time in her life





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