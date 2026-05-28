Jennifer Lopez Shares New Photos of Updated Tattoo, Reflects on Her Kids Heading Off to College

Jennifer Lopez, 56, shared new photos over Memorial Day weekend in which her infinity symbol tattoo, formerly including both her and ex Ben Affleck's name, has been covered up. The singer also shared a new tattoo for Valentine's Day this year, proving her love for Ben Affleck is permanent. Lopez has been focusing on her family, saying it's been her greatest joy to watch her kids grow up, but it's feeling bittersweet now that Max and Emme are heading off to college.

Jennifer Lopez , 56, shared new photos over Memorial Day weekend in which her infinity symbol tattoo, formerly including both her and ex Ben Affleck 's name, has been covered up.

Although it still appears the symbol remains intact, three years after the pair got their ink together on Valentine's Day in 2023 following their Las Vegas wedding. Lopez also shared a new tattoo for Valentine's Day this year, proving her love for Ben Affleck is permanent. The singer hit the pool wearing a white two-piece, flashing a peek at her updated ink in a white Antica Sartoria crochet dress while embracing her son, Max, in one of her photos.

Lopez and Affleck's marriage spanned 10 years from 2004 to 2014, before they announced their split in January 2025 after two years of marriage. Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair tied the knot in Georgia in August 2022 following their Vegas ceremony that July.

Lopez has been focusing on her family, saying it's been her greatest joy to watch her kids grow up, but it's feeling bittersweet now that Max and Emme are heading off to college. The actress appeared on a Wednesday, May 27, show and expressed her hopes that her kids will miss home and want to come back real soon.

She also shared a photo in which she wore a delicate gold necklace that looked suspiciously like it read 'Bennifer' - a nod to her relationship with her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The singer had social media users doing a double take with her name plate jewelry in the wake of their split. Affleck, for his part, went on to welcome children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his current partner, JLo's kids shared with Anthony, 57.

Lopez's kids are heading off to college, and she's feeling bittersweet about it. The actress said it's been her greatest joy to watch them grow up, but now they're going to miss home and want to come back real soon. That's her plan. Lopez has been focusing on her family and her love for Ben Affleck is still evident in her social media posts.

The actress shared a photo of her updated tattoo, which is an infinity symbol with her and Ben's initials, and a delicate gold necklace that reads 'Bennifer'. Lopez's kids are heading off to college, and she's feeling bittersweet about it. The actress said it's been her greatest joy to watch them grow up, but now they're going to miss home and want to come back real soon. That's her plan.

Lopez has been focusing on her family and her love for Ben Affleck is still evident in her social media posts. The actress shared a photo of her updated tattoo, which is an infinity symbol with her and Ben's initials, and a delicate gold necklace that reads 'Bennifer'. Lopez's kids are heading off to college, and she's feeling bittersweet about it.

The actress said it's been her greatest joy to watch them grow up, but now they're going to miss home and want to come back real soon. That's her plan. Lopez has been focusing on her family and her love for Ben Affleck is still evident in her social media posts. The actress shared a photo of her updated tattoo, which is an infinity symbol with her and Ben's initials, and a delicate gold necklace that reads 'Bennifer'





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